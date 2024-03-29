Divers Recover Bodies In Baltimore Bridge Collapse Waters

The bodies of two people have been recovered from a red pick-up truck, which was submerged under the water where the Baltimore bridge collapsed Eight construction workers were on the bridge when a ship struck it, plunging them into the waters below.

Two of the workers were rescued on the day, but the search continues for the other four – all presumed dead. Salvage crews are working to address hazardous materials and accident investigators are on the scene, reports the BBC. Four of the six victims of the bridge collapse have been named so far.