Divergent Views On State Of Power Sector

As Nigerians continue to lament inadequate power services, the government and experts in the sector hold divergent views on the state of the sector, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Observation

According to the Executive Director, Power-Up Nigeria, Mr. Adetayo Adegbenle, there have not been remarkable changes in the powet sector in the last one year.

He opined that the energy off-takers still remained the same and that national grid collapse had not been addressed, and the government is yet to resolve metering challenges. He said: “You recall that the minister himself said that the local manufacturer does not have the capacity.

And that’s why they gave the contracts to supply the 1.2 million meters to the Chinese. “But, you know, the Nigerians, I was surprised when he said the best they can do is to supply 70,000 out of how many litres of how many meters that we are expecting.

These are the things that we could have used to cushion the effects of the tariff increment that we had in the last year. They call it the tariff reform that we have had since last year.

Unless we are able to have good results from this, honestly I do not think we are near achieving anything serious. “The minister was quoted earlier saying that Kodenda will be ready by the end of the year.

Well, I don’t know if when he says Kodenda will be ready by the end of the year, what he meant was that by that time, they would have finished the AKK pipeline that’s supposed to take gas to Kodenda.

Maybe by then it could have been completed, I doubt it. “The minister was also talking about the dam project that was abandoned in Makati and stuff like that.

Well, as we also need to have long-term plans, we also need to have short-term goals that will give us results in the challenges that we have in the power sector in the country.”

Adegbenle who is a consumer rights and power sector advocate also said it was needful for the government to hands off some of the investment in the power sector. He said it should be strictly a private sector affairs.

According to him, all the government needs to do is come up with a policy that speaks to how the private sector investors will have their money back.

“But all this they are doing, collecting loans and we are not seeing results speaks something else entirely and which does not improve buyer’s confidence in the sector.

“A part of the things that we’ve also been experiencing in the last one years is the state electricity market that is trying to come up.

Incidentally, the forerunners, the first set of people to get autonomy, have not been able to see much traction from them apart from getting autonomy.

“They have not been able to effectively take over the market in their respective areas. We don’t know what is causing them, what is drawing them back. But these are the kind of things that we need for immediate results, apart from consumer perspective.

“We need to seriously look inwards. I’ve also been advocating for local manufacturing capacity developments. You see what America is doing recently? We need to look inwards, involving our own local manufacturing companies so that we can be self reliant and that major global market uproar will not affect us.

“We need to come up with policies that guarantee investment to private sectors so that when they come into filling the gap with things like metering, they are assured of the cost recovery of their investments.

“If actually we are encouraging privatization, what the government should be doing is to bring policies that will empower private investors and not to continue doing interventions , especially interventions that we eventually will not see where the money is going into.

We know how it is when the government is in charge of things like that. Everybody understands that we never give a full account of money that we take from tax payers.”

Achievements

Chief Vice President, Operations & Management, Genesis Energy, Mr. Simon Shaibu, said a major achievement of the government was the signing of the Electricity Act.

He opined that it made a major shift in the power sector progress in this country. According to him, it was like starting again by signing the bill into an Act and so the beginning may be slow and a bit rough but there is an assurance of the road map based on the Electricity Act that was signed.

He said: “So we are making progress. The bottlenecks are being removed by the government. The generation has not gone down. The generation has actually gone up. But the distribution has some teething problems.

And the government has actually ordered meters. At this point, the discos are to be responsible directly for distributing the power to households.

“Sometimes, there are areas where the discos would like to maintain a particular supply at a particular megawatts and increase the capacity.

So these are some of the challenges because of the bottlenecks you have in distribution, metering, estimated billing, energy loss, technical losses.

There are so many of those losses that they struggle with.” He added: “But the customers may not understand but at the end, I think the Discos are maintaining a certain discipline. People still buy polls for

themselves. People still contribute for certain transformer repairs. So people may not feel the impact of this Electricity Act, but I think the government is helping the GenCos through the transmission.

There were some zones that could ntk be transmitted especially by generation and they are removing the bottlenecks.

“Coming to the Discos, some Discos are more active than the others. Because of the Band they are creating, Band A, Band B, Band C, to some people and they are not effectively distributed. I am sure it is a work in progress,” Shaibu said.

Federal Government

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said that since the beginning of 2025, FG had focused on delivering measurable progress that strengthens the power sector and improves electricity access across the country.

He stated that working collaboratively with its agencies, partners, and the private sector, the government recorded key milestones achieved over the past 100 days.

Speaking during a ministerial briefing in Abuja, he said the government was reshaping the sector’s landscape and has made progress in market liquidity and sector reforms.

According to him, in fulfillment of the statutory mandate of the Electricity Act 2023, FG through the Federal Ministry of Power, developed the National Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP). He noted that these transformative frameworks set a clear roadmap for delivering a resilient, cost-effective, and sustainable power sector.

According to him, the NIEP, which was presented to President Bola Tinubu, has been submitted for approval by the Federal Executive Council of Nigeria.

He stated that this Policy guides all power sector actors, including investors, operators, regulators, and the supervising Ministry, to transform Nigeria’s power sector through a data-driven and evidence-based approach.

The minister said that another major milestone was the presentation of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), a strategic roadmap that prioritises least-cost electrification and optimised energy resource utilisation.

He stated that, collectively, the National Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP) and the IRP presented a unique opportunity to transform Nigeria’s power sector through a datadriven and evidence-based approach.

He said beyond strengthening the sector, these frameworks had farreaching economic implications, directly impacting supply reliability of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large industries, reducing operational disruptions caused by power shortages, fostering economic growth and job creation, and accelerating local and regional development.

Adelabu said: “Our commitment to energy access was further demonstrated when we signed the Nigerian Energy Compact in January in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

This initiative, led by the World Bank and the African Development Bank, aligns with our aspiration to expand energy generation. “The target of M300 is to extend energy access to an additional 300 million Africans by 2030 out of the 600 million currently lacking access.

This initiative will be realised based on a five-pillar strategy: expanding generation, strengthening utilities, incentivising private investment, accelerating renewables, and boosting regional integration.

“The compact sets ambitious goals to enhance electricity access, increase renewable energy adoption, and improve clean cooking solutions for millions of Nigerians.

“The establishment of the National Independent System Operator (NISO) marks a major milestone. This is in line with the requirement of the Electricity Act of 2023 which mandates the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria into the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) and the National Independent System Operator (NISO).

“This separation ensures clarity of purpose and independence of the System and Market Operators. It is important to note that this initiative has been attempted severally in the past with failures recorded, but under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Board of NISO was inaugurated by the Vice President on April 8th, which will now independently manage grid operations to enhance efficiency and reliability.

“In alignment with the Electricity Act, in the past months, regulatory oversight has now been successfully transferred to Plateau and Niger States, enabling subnational control over electricity markets – 11 states in total.”

He stated that one of the major areas of focus of the Power sector is to improve generation and increase energy access. He said that on March 2, 2025, Nigeria reached a remarkable generation capacity of 6,003 MW, marking the first time this level had been recorded in the country’s history.

According to him, this achievement was followed by a peak generation evacuation of 5,801.44 megawatts on March 4, 2025, which also saw an impressive daily energy output of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours on that day.

He stated that the average daily power generated and distributed in the past quarter of 2025 was 5,700 MW compared with the 4,100 MW achieved in the third quarter of 2023.

He opined that this indicates a growth of 1,600 MW, nearly 40 percent growth since we assumed office at the Ministry. “Given that it took the country almost 40 years to achieve an incremental 2,000 MW average energy, we accomplished this in less than two years.

“Through targeted interventions by the new management of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, we have been able to restore 232.5 megawatts of previously idle capacity from our Omotosho and Benin plants.

“Additionally, NDPHC has carried out the construction, improvement, and installation of 14 Transmission lines across the country, as well as the rehabilitation of the existing TCN 2 x 132kv line bay extension at TCN Papalanto substation (lot 14) Papalanto Ogun state and 330KV DC AFAM – Ikot Ekpene Transmission Line 65KM (LOT4A).

“Across Plateau, Cross River, Niger, Oyo and Osun States, new off-grid and interconnected minigrid projects were commissioned, supplying thousands of households with clean energy.

Some locations include;- 550KWp at Bakin Ciyawa and Kwande communities in Plateau – 440kWp Mini-Grid in Cross River State, – 990kW Mini-grid to Power 3,900 Households in Niger State, 510KwP solar hybrid mini-grid in communities in Osun State.

“In addition to their impressive generation initiatives, Sun Africa Energy and Skipper Electric are keen to invest in Nigeria’s power sector, emphasising renewable generation and grid expansion.

Their proposals are currently being reviewed and evaluated. This will facilitate the integration of solar energy into the national grid instead of conventional hydro and thermal generation, enhancing overall generation capacity and ensuring energy security,” he added.

The minister also said that the process of full evacuation from the Zungeru and Kashimbila hydropower plants was underway.

According to him, Zungeru currently evacuates 550MW out of the 700MW capacity, while Kashimbila evacuates 40MW of the 40MW available capacity.

He said the FG was in the initial phases of developing the Makurdi hydro project and revitalising the Kaduna thermal plant, both of which, he said, will enhance power generation on the grid.

According to him, Makurdi holds the potential for significant hydropower generation of approximately 1500MW.

The minister also said that the Kaduna thermal plant is 87% finished and has a capacity of 215MW; and that it was inactive for about six years prior to the current administration.

Also, efforts are underway to restore this plant, which is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

Adelabu said: “Feasibility studies for concessioning the Katsina wind farm, which has a capacity of 10MW and was previously abandoned, are currently underway in partnership with the Katsina State Government and the private sector.

In addition, we are evaluating the wind energy potential of the coastal areas alongside the development of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway initiated by Mr. President.

“Furthermore, in terms of generation, Nigeria has a 14GW capacity potential of hydropower but only utilises about 20 per cent.

As a result, we are working on a hydropower plan for small hydro dams under the Sustainable Power and Irrigation in Nigeria (SPIN) program.

Additional studies are ongoing, as well as studies on small hydro potential across strategic corridors—Badagry to Sokoto Highway. Lastly, we are discussing establishing frameworks for private sector participation in investment in the national grid.

Human capital

He added: “We have commissioned the JICA demonstration substation for hands-on training, while 387 power sector professionals have enhanced their skills through our capacitybuilding programmes.

“The completion of National Meter Test Stations in Kano and Benin—now undergoing equipment installation—will ensure that Nigerian-made meters meet global standards.

“Furthermore, regarding local content development, the public finance provided through the Rural Electrification Agency, under the oversight of the Ministry of Power, has significantly expanded the renewable energy market.

This is driving the growth of local content within the country. “The grants have strengthened the confidence and operations of developers, thereby encouraging local manufacturing and assembly.

Engagement is ongoing with the Solar Energy Manufacturers Alliance of Nigeria to enhance localised manufacturing and assembly.”

The minister said that another daunting challenge that must be collectively addressed is the rampant vandalism of critical power infrastructure across the nation, coupled with widespread electricity theft and chronic nonpayment of bills.

According to him, these criminal acts not only disrupt the power supply to entire communities but also impose enormous financial burdens on the sector – losses estimated at hundreds of billions of naira annually.

He decried that from destroyed transmission towers to tampered meters and illegal connections, these activities undermine FG’s ability to deliver reliable electricity and reinvest in infrastructure improvements.

He said the government was taking decisive action through enhanced security partnerships, community engagement programs, and stricter enforcement measures, but this remains a battle that requires the vigilance and cooperation of all Nigerians to protect these vital national assets that belong to every one of us.

According to him, the critical issue of poor investment by some sector operators, particularly in distribution infrastructure, must be addressed.

He stated that this investment gap remains a significant bottleneck in the nation’s sector transformation.

He added that the government was implementing stronger performance monitoring and enforcement mechanisms to ensure all licensees meet their obligations to consumers and the electricity market.

Last Line

“Our journey is just beginning, but we are proud of the foundation laid in the first 100 days of 2025. These achievements are not just statistics—they represent new jobs, improved livelihoods, and better prospects for our economy and citizens – But our work has only begun.

“As we continue with our mandate, the Federal Ministry of Power remains committed to a people-centred, reform-driven, and results-based approach to transforming Nigeria’s power sector,” Adebayo said.

