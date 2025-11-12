Divergent Views On Lagos Joining Primary School Graduation Party Ban

In Lagos, the end of a school term means more than just report cards. It’s often a time of canopies, matching outfits, and hired halls. Parents gather under the sun, phones raised, watching their children in miniature gowns, dancing to loud music — some of them barely old enough to spell “graduation”. Beneath the laughter, though, not everyone is smiling.

Many parents say these ceremonies have become too expensive, draining pockets that are already struggling with the high cost of living. Across Nigeria, the conversation is changing.

States like Ondo, Benue, and Imo have already banned graduation parties for nursery and junior secondary pupils, arguing that the practice distracts from academics and places unnecessary financial pressure on families. Now, all eyes are on Lagos. If the state decides to follow suit, it could stir mixed emotions among parents, schools, and even small businesses that depend on the yearly fanfare.

‘It’s too much’ — parents react

The opinions of Lagos parents differ sharply. For some, the ceremonies have lost their purpose. For others, they remain a symbol of effort and pride. Pastor Mrs. Chima Kindness did not hesitate when asked where she stood.

“It’s a good development if Lagos bans it,” she said. “Some schools make it look like a wedding ceremony. You’ll buy clothes, pay for food, contribute for decoration and photographs — all for a child that’s still in nursery. It’s too much.” Beside her view is Mrs. Ohazuruike Philomena, a mother of two and a school teacher. She has seen the same excess up close.

“I attended my child’s graduation in primary school. From my experience, it was time and money consuming,” she said. Philomena estimated that she spent about N50, 000 in total on her child, but knows the cost varies depending on the school. “I see the ceremony as a waste of time and resources.

The child still has to go to secondary school and university, which are more meaningful,” she added. When asked if a smaller version of the ceremony could be acceptable, she shook her head. “I’m not in support of any smaller, less expensive ceremonies. It’s better they just cancel it.”

‘It creates memories’ — others defend the celebration

For Maria Samuel, the ceremony means more than a financial calculation. She still speaks about her daughter’s graduation with warmth. “It was fine.

Very beautiful. I was so happy, even my daughter was happy,” she said with a smile. Maria admitted that she spent around N100, 000 but insists she has no regrets. “To me, it’s not a waste of money because it’s part of celebrating that child,” she explained. “Although it’s expensive, it creates memories for them.”

Another parent, Mrs. Opeyemi Adebayo, agreed. Her child’s graduation, she said, was one of the best school moments they have shared. “It was interesting. They didn’t make parents feel left out,” she recalled. “They organised games for the children and parents. It was fun and well planned.” She noted, however, that the cost often depends on the scale of the programme.

“It depends on what you’re getting — especially if they’re doing a fashion parade, choreography and other performances. Like N30, 000 upward,” she said. Adebayo believes that even though the events can be pricey, they’re still worth it. “It’s wrong to ban them completely,” she said. “That’s the only time children get to dress up in school and have fun.”

Counting the cost

Behind every child’s graduation photograph lies a bill that many Lagos parents say is becoming unbearable. What began years ago as a simple classroom send-off has slowly turned into a costly social display — complete with custom outfits, catering, decorations, and professional photographers.

Mrs. Ohazuruike Philomena, who once spent about N50,000 on her child’s ceremony, said the expenses covered everything from clothing to food contributions and group photos. “It may look small, but when you add everything, it’s a lot,” she said. “Some parents even borrow money just to make their children happy on that day.” For Pastor Mrs. Chima Kindness, the situation is no different.

She recalled spending N32,000 on what she described as a “short-lived event.” “When you think of the amount and what it’s used for, you’ll see it’s not worth it,” she said. “That money can buy textbooks or pay for extra lessons.” At the other end of the scale is Maria Samuel, who cheerfully admitted to spending about N100,000 on her daughter’s graduation. “It’s not easy, but I did it out of love,” she said.

“That memory stays with her.” The figures may differ, but the story is the same — parents are spending more on ceremonies while the cost of living keeps rising. From clothing and makeup to contributions and refreshment, the expenses pile up in a country where inflation continues to squeeze family budgets. For some parents, the idea of banning the ceremonies sounds less like punishment and more like relief.

Memories and motivation

Not every parent sees the ceremonies as wasteful. For some, it’s one of the few moments when children are publicly celebrated for their effort. They say it’s not just about spending money — it’s about creating memories that stay with the child. Maria Samuel belongs to that group. “It’s not a waste of money,” she said. “Children look forward to it. It makes them happy and proud of what they’ve achieved.”

Another parent, Mrs. Opeyemi Adebayo, shared a similar thought. “I feel it’s wrong to ban them because that’s mostly the time children get to have fun in school,” she said. “Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s not a waste. It creates memories for them.” Still, some parents argue that children don’t need parties to feel motivated.

Pastor Mrs. Chima Kindness says she knows other ways to encourage her kids. “I know how to make them happy, how to ginger them,” she said. “You don’t need a big party for that.” Others prefer something in between. Mrs. Bamidele Olanrewaju believes moderation would make more sense than an outright ban.

“Yes o, that would be better,” she said. “Maybe the government can control how schools charge for it instead of cancelling completely.” Her view captures what many parents are beginning to say — keep the joy, but cut down the cost.

Voices from schools

At the school level, opinions are mixed. Many school owners acknowledge that graduation ceremonies have become part of Lagos’ educational culture — a tradition that signals the close of another session. One school administrator explained that the events usually take place “every last session of the year,” and that a ban could affect both school finances and morale.

“These programmes are part of our calendar,” the administrator said. “We understand the concern about cost, but they also help us round off the term properly.”

The administrator admitted that some institutions have turned the events into profit-making ventures, with extra levies and uniforms, making it harder for parents to cope. “Some schools collect money as if the child is graduating from a university,” the official said.

“If the government wants to step in, it should focus on moderation, not total cancellation.” That sentiment captures a middle ground shared by several educators — a belief that the ceremonies should continue, but with limits that protect parents from unnecessary expenses.

Between policy and culture

Beyond the question of money, there’s also culture. In many Lagos neighbourhoods, end-of-term parties have become part of school life. Parents and teachers gather, neighbours stop by, and children dance in colourful clothes.

What started years ago as a small classroom event has slowly turned into a full-scale social gathering. But education policy tells a different story. Under Nigeria’s 6-3-3-4 system, graduation is officially meant for pupils finishing Primary 6, JSS 3, or SS 3.

Despite that, many schools now organise ceremonies for children leaving nursery or even the early basic classes. For some parents, those moments are a simple way of showing pride and marking growth. For others, they see it as an unnecessary show that distracts from academics. The argument now sits somewhere between culture and policy — and it’s a question Lagos may soon have to answer.

Conclusion

The argument over banning graduation parties in Lagos is more than a policy debate — it is a reflection of values. It puts the desire to celebrate children’s achievements against the need to manage household finances responsibly. For some families, the ceremonies are unnecessary expenses that should be curbed.

For others, they are moments of joy that remind children their efforts are seen and appreciated. Schools, caught in the middle, say moderation rather than a total ban might be the best way forward. Whether Lagos eventually joins Ondo, Benue, and Imo remains to be seen.

But as inflation continues to bite and family budgets tighten, even childhood celebrations are being weighed on the scale of necessity. For some, it’s a needless display. For others, it’s the joy of watching a child in a miniature cap and gown. Either way, the question lingers — how much celebration is too much?