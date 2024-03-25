Divergent Views On Adoption Of Confab Report, Constitution Amendment

Some Nigerians, in this interview with FELIX NWANERI, speak on the controversy over clamour for adoption of the 2014 confab report as a new constitution and the move by the 10th National Assembly to review the 1999 Constitution (as amended)

Okechukwu: No president has powers to unilaterally adopt any report Mr. Osita Okechukwu is foundation member of All Progressives Congress (APC) Whereas one agrees with our elder statesman, Chief Emeka Anyaoku that the 2014 Constitutional Conference report is the most seamless way of making a new constitution; however one disagrees with the elder statesman that the report is one-size that fits all. The President Jonathan 2014 confab report contrary to assumption of many is not onesize that fits all.

For instance, it is a victim of our impunity fault lines as it failed to vote for or adopt region like in the 1978/79, 1988/89, 1995/96, and 2005/06 constitutional amendment attempts. It ended up recommending more 50 states as against the agitation for regional government akin to the First Republic Constitution. Though it has some fine items in our quest for devolution of powers to subnational units, it is not one-size fits all.

Secondly, President Bola Tinubu, though an advocate of devolution of powers, going by the amendment rigid process embedded in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, no president has the powers to unilaterally adopt any report or make any alteration. Yes, Anyaoku and his clan may simply categorize the national and state Assemblies as rubber stamp, taking it for granted that Senator Godswill Akpabio and his ilk are at the beck and call of Mr. President. Albeit, that is when it concerns routine appointment approvals and sundry stomach infrastructure items, not when it touches on the critical structure of our federalism.

Let’s not forget that the Dutch Disease, arising from our over dependence on oil has made all of us lazy, prebendal and unproductive. And like in every human endeavor, when you have manna falling from heaven, you will resist with your last blood any attempt to change the status quo. For President Tinubu, he has won the confidence of the international community in his economic reform programs, but has more or less lost the confidence of majority of Nigerians whose purchasing power parity index have nosed.

Therefore, one advises that they should give Tinubu the benefit of doubt to consolidate his administration. And more importantly, Anyaoku and co should support him in battling or better co-opting a large chunk of the citizenry who do not think he is governing on their behalf. This is the impunity of our socioeconomic fault lines, which every patriot should join him in addressing as Tinubu’s success is very crucial to our survival and that of his economic reform programs and by extension our democracy.

He doesn’t have the Midas touch Anyaoku and his clan thinks he has. Truly, let me address the recurring issue raised by many of our elder statesmen on the so-called imperfections of our constitution. First, I want to state that no constitution is perfect but any serious federal or state government can give Nigerians good governance under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with or without amendment. In fact adherence to only Chapter 2, “The Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy” is enough to germinate good governance prosperity across the length and breadth of our dear country.

Since the 4th Republic, our leaders deliberately jettison this important social contract ingredient nexus of our constitution by rationalising that the chapter which states unequivocally that the primary purpose of government under this constitution is security and welfare of the people is not justiciable. Brushing aside the truism that justice is guaranteed when the constitution made it compulsory for the president, governor and legislator in taking oath of office and allegiance to swear voluntarily to uphold and protect this social contract with the people.

Okorie: National Assembly cannot give us a people’s’ constitution Chief Chekwas Okorie is the founding chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo I am on all fours with Chief Anyaoku position on the issue of restructuring of Nigeria on the basis of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference because the confab had delegates from across the country, numbering close to 600 people. Also that conference came up with 660 recommendations, which were arrived at on the basis of consensus. It is unprecedented that such number of Nigerians from diverse backgrounds and persuasions to arrive at 660 recommendations on consensus.

That conference, which cost Nigeria approximately N7 billion for it to be conducted, also came up with a draft constitution and we had expected that President Goodluck Jonathan will expedite action on implementation of the recommendations but apparently for political reasons, he may have considered that coming back to office for a second term will give him ample time to do so but that opportunity didn’t come. Unfortunately again, President Muhammadu Buhari did not mince words to say that he will not touch the report even with a long spoon. However, I will say that the National Assembly is not in any position to give us a peoples’ constitution.

The National Assembly that some people are looking at is a product of the same 1999 Constitution that we want to change and so many things have been wrong with our leadership recruitment process as a result of all the complications of that constitution. So, the 2014 confab recommendations should be subjected to a referendum. I do not mind if the Federal Government sets up a small committee, not a new conference, to look at some of the recommendations and make adjustments because it has long the report was submitted and society is dynamic.

Let me also say that Chief Anyaoku is not alone in this struggle. So many well-meaning Nigerians have made it clear that if Nigeria is forced to remain under this constitution that we are operating, the country will not survive. How can we rely on the present arrangement, which has been unable to agree on an issue like autonomy for the local government? Even after the National Assembly passed a bill in that regard, it did not scale the hurdle of two-third approval of state Houses of Assembly. A process as that is not what will give us a new constitution.

Let me also use this opportunity to say that President Bola Tinubu was one of us in the trenches in fight for true federalism. So, he is in a unique position and history beckons on him to restructure Nigeria and become the country’s father of federalism just like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was and is still the father of Nigerian nationalism.

Shettima: Only Nigerians can give themselves a constitution Yerima Shettima is the president of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) There are two issues involved here. Let me start with 2014 confab. Some of us had our reservations on the confab because of the way the then government nominated the confab’s delegates. It was argued then that nomination of delegates should be devoid of any form of politics. Some of us also believe that the confab was not properly organised and coordinated. Don’t forget that we also had a similar conference under President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005, which was marred by the politics of his third term ambition.

Even when he keeps denying that till date, it was obvious that he wasn’t sincere with that conference. The people, you see today, clamouring for implementation of the recommendations of the 2014 confab, are those who participated in it. Anybody you see canvassing for adoption of that confab’s report was part of the exercise but we challenged that process even when it was ongoing. On the issue of constitutional amendment by the National Assembly; some of us are proponents of a new constitution and we know that the 1999 Constitution lacks legitimacy because the process through which the constitution was arrived at speaks lie against the document.

The constitution says ‘we the people’ but at no time around 1998 and 1999 that Nigeria had any conference to produce that document called 1999 Constitution. It is purely a decree emanating from the regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar. So, we are challenging the 1999 Constitution and the National Assembly cannot give us a new constitution because it is not the responsibility of the National Assembly to make a constitution. That is the way it is anywhere in the world. The duty of the National Assembly is to make laws, which is different from constitutionmaking. And, of course, we never had a constitution that gave the lawmakers the power to make a constitution for us.