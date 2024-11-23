Diva Gold: Only Selfish Men Are Intimidated By A Woman’s Success

Share

Nollywood actress and content creator, Olukemi-Niyi Aluko, better known as Diva Gold has opined that only selfish and gullible men feel threatened by a woman’s achievements.

Diva Gold who spoke in a recent interview emphasised that a successful woman should be a source of pride for her partner.

The actress also shared her experience with sexual advances, revealing they mostly come from men.

Also, she narrated her encounter with a woman’s subtle approach, which she avoided.

On her ability to portray older characters despite being young, she credited grace, hard work, and God

“I would say it’s grace and God because there is no talent that I have that isn’t from God.

“If God gives me the talent and I don’t put in the work, it might be a waste.

“Aside from having the talent, I also put in the work. I watch other people too, and watch movies to add more skills to my talent.

“I am a versatile actor, I can pull off any role that I want to pull off, she stated.

She added that she hones her craft by studying other actors and movies to expand her versatility.

