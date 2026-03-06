Disu’s Wife Assumes Office As POWA President, Unveils Five-Point Agenda

Mrs. Oluwafunmilola Mutiat Disu, wife of the Inspector General of police (IGP), has assumed office as the 23rd indigenous President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), unveiling a five-point agenda focused on welfare, empowerment and unity among families of police personnel.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Tuesday, Mrs. Disu said her administration would prioritise mental health support, economic empowerment, education and youth development, national unity among members and strengthened welfare systems for police families.

She pledged to build an inclusive and supportive association where members are emotionally strengthened, economically empowered and united across commands.

Mrs. Disu described POWA as the “backbone behind the badge,” noting that police wives play a vital role in stabilising homes while their spouses undertake the demanding task of securing the nation.

“In every late-night call, every emergency deployment, every transfer and every uncertainty, we stand firm holding the family together. The police officer protects the nation, while the police officer’s wife preserves the home. Together, we secure the future,” she said.