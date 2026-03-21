Disu’s Appointment, Reward For Qualities Of Purposeful Leadership – Ogunleye

The Managing Director, Enroute Safety Information System Limited and Chairman, CITED Development Limited (CDL), Captain Adedayo Ogunleye, has described the appointment of Mr Tunji Disu as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP) as an attestation to his distinguished service in the Nigeria Police Force and constant demonstration of qualities of purposeful leadership.

Captain Ogunleye, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Ikeja, Lagos State, noted that his appointment is, no doubt, in recognition of his professionalism, unblemished leadership, and unwavering dedication to duty.

He portrayed the new IGP’s appointment as timely, recalling his impactful leadership of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos in 2025, the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), exceptional performance as the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and later in the FCT, where he not only made notable successes in combating insecurity, but equally left an unequalled legacy of purposeful leadership.

The renowned Information System Expert noted that the new IGP was coming into office with the weight of expectations based on his perceived exemplary record of exceptional excellence and ethical leadership.

He expressed confidence that the new IGP ‘s visionary leadership, courage, and dedication to duty have positioned him to build a Nigeria Police Force that is adequately prepared to tackle any security challenge confronting the country

Captain Ogunleye reaffirmed IGP Disu’s track record, uncompromising level of discipline, intelligence, and integrity as rare qualities that will propel him in the discharge of his new responsibilities.

He, however, commended President Tinubu’s ability to discover the new IGP’s competence, integrity, and steadfastness, stressing that the President had, no doubt, given the nation the much-needed IGP at this time.

While wishing IGP Disu a successful tenure, Captain Ogunleye prayed that the Almighty guide him in his new assignment as he assumed the responsibilities of the office of the nation’s head of law enforcement.