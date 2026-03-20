Disu’s Appointment, Reward For Exemplary Service, Says Shekoni-Balogun

The CEO/MD, Tarzan Jetties, Tarzan Marine Enterprises and President, Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), Engr. Ganiyu Shekoni l- Balogun, has described the appointment of Tunji Disu as the new Inspector – General of Police (IGP) as a reward for his decades of dedication, professionalism, and exemplary service in the nation’s security architecture.

Engr. Shekoni-Balogun, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen, noted that his elevation is, no doubt, the product of years of hard work, discipline, sacrifice and consistent performance

He affirmed that the new IGP known for his operational expertise and commitment to professionalism has built a reputation as a disciplined officer with extensive experience in crime control, intelligence and strategic policing

The renowned Marine Engineer, who expressed confidence that the the new IGP’s record of operational excellence and ethical leadership signals a leader capable of confronting entrenched challenges head on, noted that he’s coming into office with weight of expectations based on his perceived exemplary record in service, which has been defined by deligence, strategic leadership and an enduring passion for public safety.

Engr. Shekoni – Balogun noted that Mr. Disu’s headship of the Rapid Response Squad {RRS) in Lagos in 2015, no doubt, strengthened his investigative experience and exposed him to complex criminal operations as he led the tactical unit to overseeing responses to armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in Nigeria’s largest city.

He stressed that his performance as the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and later the FCT remained one of the strongest testaments to his capacity and operational excellence as he left an unequalled legacy of purposeful leadership

The Tarzan Jetties boss, who portrayed the new IGP as tested and trusted police officer who has proved his mettle over the years and that his rise to the highest office in the force is not by accident as he had made notable successes everywhere he had served in the Nigeria Police Force

While extending his heartfelt congratulations to IGP Disu on the well – deserved appointment, he, however, counseled him to sustain the level of his hard work as Nigerians expect firmness, unwaivering commitment and decisive leadership, while being eager to see a stronger force, a more effective police force and a more trusted police force.

He prayed for wisdom, good health and success as he assumed the responsibility of the new office, expressing confidence that the new IGP would bring renewed vigour to policing across the country as effective policing is critical to national security and economic growth.