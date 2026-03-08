Disu’s Appointment: Nigeria Police Ready To Confront Emerging Security Challenges – Badejo

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and community leader in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State, Otunba Adewale Abayomi Badejo, has said that the appointment of Mr Tunji Disu as the Inspector – General of Police (IGP), signals the emergence of the Nigeria Police Force that will be repositioned to confront emerging security challenges head-on.

Otunba Badejo, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Odogbolu, Ogun State, on Friday, noted that IGP Disu’s elevation was in recognition of his experience, visionary leadership, capability, exceptional professionalism, courage, integrity and dedication to duty.

He expressed confidence that the new IGP’s record of operational excellence and ethical leadership signals a leader capable of strengthening the Nigeria Police Force to be an envy of other nations, more so that he’s coming into office with the weight of expectations based on his perceived exemplary record in service.

The community leader, an alumnus of Lagos State University (LASU), portrayed the new IGP as a tested and trusted police officer who has proved his mettle over the years and whose rise to the highest office in the force is not by accident, as he had made notable successes everywhere he had served in the Nigeria Police Force.

Otunba Badejo further added that the new IGP’s entry into the officer corps placed him on a leadership path and introduced him early to criminal investigation, intelligence gathering, and operational policing.

He noted that IGP Disu’s headship of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos in 2015, no doubt, strengthened his investigative experience and exposed him to complex criminal operations as he led the tactical unit overseeing responses to armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in Nigeria’s largest city.