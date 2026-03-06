Disu’s Appointment, Clear Testament To Qualities Of Purposeful Leadership – Aivoji

An Alumnus of Lagos State University (LASU) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Lagos State, Honourable Philip Olabode Aivoji, has described the appointment of Mr Tunji Disu as the Inspector-General of Police as a clear testament to his distinguished service to the nation and constant demonstration of qualities of purposeful leadership.

Aivoji, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Badagry, Lagos State, noted that his elevation is, no doubt, in recognition of his professionalism, hard work and commitment to national service.

He affirmed that IGP Disu represents one of the very best police officers across the globe with his intellectual depth, vast operational experience and enhanced service delivery within the Nigeria Police Force.

The former Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Culture, who expressed confidence that the new IGP would bring renewed vigour to policing across the country, stressed that effective policing is critical to national security and economic growth.

Aivoji, who portrayed the new IGP’s appointment as timely, also recalled his impactful leadership of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), where he made notable successes in combating crime.

He, however, counselled IGP Disu to sustain his focused, fair-minded and principled approach in fighting crimes, stressing that a secure nation provides the enabling environment necessary for community development and national progress.

Aivoji, a former Chairman of Badagry Local Government, further tasked him to continue to uphold professionalism and build the Nigeria Police Force that would be an envy of other nations.

While wishing him a successful tenure, Honourable Aivoji prayed that the Almighty guide him in this new journey and assignment as he assumed the responsibility of the office.