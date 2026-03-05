Disu’s Appointment As IGP, Elevation Well Deserve–Estate Developer

Renowned estate developer and consultant, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, has congratulated the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, describing his elevation as richly deserved and a testament to decades of exemplary service in the Nigeria Police Force.

Owoeye said the appointment of Disu marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen professionalism and efficiency within the nation’s security architecture, particularly in the policing system.

In a statement made available to journalists, the property expert noted that Disu’s advancement reflects merit, professionalism and unwavering dedication to duty. He described the new police chief as “a disciplined, intelligent and refined gentleman whose integrity and leadership qualities have consistently set him apart.”

According to Owoeye, Disu’s track record in various commands across the country demonstrates courage, strategic thinking and a deep commitment to public safety.