Disunity Among Christians Very Disturbing, Says Rev Ubuga

Very Reverend Moses Ebuga is the General Secretary of TEKAN also known as Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria in English. TEKAN is a federation of Christian denominations in Nigeria founded in 1955 with over 30 member churches. In this interview with MUSA PAM in Jos, Rev. Ebuga laments that the hardship of Nigerians is getting worse every day

How would you assess the state of the nation today especially regarding security and the economy?

Things seem to be getting worse. The insecurity has not changed, rather more of our soldiers are being ambushed and killed with communities still under attack as in the case of Niger State, Zamfara, Katsina and others. The economy is not any better. The sudden removal of fuel subsidies has led to a skyrocketed increase in every good and service. With many families hardly surviving.

How do you see the current level of insecurity in Plateau?

Though there seems to be a ceasefire from the marauding herdsmen, the communities are tensed and nobody seems to be moving freely in the villages. There are still pockets of attacks ongoing in Mangu, Riyom and most recently Barkin Ladi where a secondary school was attacked leading to the killing of a teacher and his wife, amongst others.

What do you make of the recent killing of 21 soldiers in Niger State?

It’s a confirmation that all is not well and that no serious measure is on the ground to handle terrorism in Nigeria yet. Sad enough, there is this news that the terrorists are boasting about the attacks. It is really unfortunate for us as a nation.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki is fighting with his deputy. The other time it was Kogi leading to the impeachment of the deputy governor. Why do we often have governor/deputy rivalry in the country?

It’s normally the issue of power tussle. The governors mostly dominate their deputies and seem to be afraid of having their deputies take over from them because of their knowledge of weaknesses. The deputies on the other hand are afraid of losing their chances of becoming governors, hence they do everything to get the needed influence and popularity. Un- less roles are defined for governors and deputies in the Nigerian Constitution we shall continue to have such friction.

How would you assess the buildup to at- tack Niger as ECOWAS considers military action?

Unfortunately, the military junta seems to be emboldened to take over power from the democratic system. The trend is increasing and not good if left to continue. Even though the civilian regime is not helping matters with poor security and economic management. It’s good to do everything to have a democratic government in place but attacking Niger by ECOWAS led by Nigeria may have serious negative implications for Nigeria as a nation.

What do you make of the recently inaugurated President Bola Tinubu cabinet?

The nation is under pressure. Nigerians are suffering, there are high expectations with low response. We hope the cabinet will introduce some changes. Though Tinubu seems to be more balanced in the appointments compared to his predecessor.

Some have said national cohesion is currently lacking. How can this be restored?

Leaders should be fair to citizens of all shades. Politics of region, religion, and tribalism be avoided or reduced at all costs. There should be sincerity of purpose. Leaders should work on their talk.

How would you assess Buhari’s government in the last eight years?

Buhari has come and gone for good. We thank God we are still surviving as a nation. Buhari is the author of Nigerians suffering with his harsh economic policy and increase in insecurity. Sectionalism, tribalism and religious sentiment had centre stage in that government. Though he constructed many roads, unity and human development were not good.

What role can religious and socio-cultural groups play in national unity?

Continuous advocacy for good gov- ernance. Be truthful with those in government regardless of personal interest. We can also give prayers and support to authority. These are very key too.

Are you satisfied with the state of the Christian faith in the country today?

No, Islam seems to be taking over steadily and strategically. Islam with the successful Muslim- Muslim ticket has concluded its plan for takeover. Chris- tians are not prepared and organised. There is the problem of not knowing the best approach to the concluded Islamiza- tion plan. Some are playing along; others are resisting with hatred and frustration.

The church needs some serious review and deliberate coordination of leaders. The fear is the implications of Islamic rule on our members and nation. We seem to have failed our founder for lack of unity and skills.

Would you say that pastors are giving the right leadership and doctrines?

Depends on which church denomination. Pastors are trained to establish and run churches without public management skills, though some are lacking in strategy and collective movement. While society seems to be consuming the church, pastors are busy with internal crises and pur- suing membership increases.