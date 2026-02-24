Disu In, Egbetokun Out As Tinubu Reshuffles Police Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Assistant Inspector-General Tunji Disu as the acting Inspector-General of Police, following the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun on February 23, 2026.

The appointment places a seasoned career officer with more than three decades of service at the helm of the Nigeria Police Force at a time when the federal government is intensifying efforts to address insecurity across the country.

Tinubu accepted the resignation of Egbetokun and approved the appointment of Tunji Disu as Acting Inspector-General of Police with immediate effect.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Egbetokun tendered his resignation letter on Tuesday, citing pressing family considerations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President received the letter earlier on Tuesday and expressed appreciation for his service to the nation.

He also commended Egbetokun’s “decades of distinguished service to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation,” acknowledging his “dedication, professionalism, and steadfast commitment to strengthening internal security architecture during his tenure.”

Born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos Island, Disu joined the police in May 1992 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent after training at the Police Academy in Kaduna.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Education from Lagos State University, as well as two master’s degrees, Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University and Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology from LASU.

He has also attended several specialised courses in intelligence, cybercrime, and forensic investigations both locally and internationally.

Over the years, Disu has served in several operational and investigative roles. He worked as a Divisional Police Officer in parts of Ondo State, including Owo, and served as Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Robbery Squad as well as Second-in-Command at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID).

His major postings include:

Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos; Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT);

Commissioner of Police, Rivers State;

Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja;

Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

In these roles, he was credited with strengthening crime-fighting operations, improving intelligence coordination, and promoting community-focused policing.

Security experts and colleagues described Disu as a decorated and technology-driven officer known for discipline and operational efficiency.

He is also a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

His appointment is widely seen as an attempt to inject fresh leadership into the police hierarchy, with expectations that he will prioritise professionalism, accountability, and improved responses to threats such as kidnapping, banditry, and organised crime.

A formal handover ceremony is expected after completion of official processes.