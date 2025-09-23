District Head, 2 Women Abducted In Plateau Community

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Sunday night, abducted the District Head of Birbysng, Alhaji Zubairu Usman Garb and two women. Reports said the gunmen shot indiscriminately when they invaded the community, abducted the wife of the District Head, who miraculously escaped from them.

The kidnappers, according to the Secretary of Kanam Development Association, KADA, Shehu Kanam, confirmed the incident, saying the kidnappers stormed the community around 1 am. The latest attack took place a week after the Ward Head of Shuwaka community in the Kyaram District of Kanam Local Government Area was kidnapped and killed by his abductors.

Kanam condemned in strong terms the incident, urging security agencies to rescue the victims and restore peace in the area. A statement by Shehu Kanam and the Chairman of KSDA, Garba Aliyu, Kanam, appealed to political office holders representing the area to take adequate measures to address the incessant attacks in the LGA.

The community also called on Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other security agencies to address security threats in the region, lamenting that kidnapping and banditry have become widespread in the area, with many reportedly abducted for ransom and others killed.