Distribution Of Palliatives Will Fail Without Inputs Of Traditional Rulers – Ogun Monarch Tells FG

The Olu of Imasayi town in Yewa North Local government area of Ogun State, Oba Lukmon Kuoye has insisted that the planned distribution of palliatives will fail without the inputs of traditional rulers in verifying and updating the social register of the country.

The monarch said traditional rulers in the country must be consulted and allowed to play important roles in getting accurate data on Nigerians needed for the distribution of the palliatives.

Oba Kuoye spoke on Sunday while addressing journalists in his palace as part of activities making his 2nd year coronation anniversary.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had announced the distribution of cash and food items to some Nigerians, as palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

In implementing the policy, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu said, the Federal government would work closely with state governors, local government and community leaders to verify and update the social register of the country.

This is even as the Ogun state government last week confirmed that it has received the first batch of 3,000 bags of rice and funds from the Federal government as palliatives.

However, the monarch called on the Federal government to liaise with traditional rulers as key stakeholders in verifying and updating the social register of the country, saying the entire process would fail without their input.

Oba Kuoye attributed the failure of government policies to the refusal of the government to recognise traditional rulers and give them constitutional roles to play in the development of the country.

His words: “We have Obas, we have traditional rulers and we traditional institution. The government installed us and they tell us what to do, but they are not giving any role to play.

“During the ninth national assembly when they were amending the constitution, the issue of roles for traditional rulers was jettisoned due to some powers that be because they know if traditional rulers are empowered and given roles, it will affect them because we will not allow them to rubbish us

“If we (traditional rulers) are fully involved, we know our people and they know us, if they want to get accurate data, we are in a better position to help them.

“I worked in the National Identity Card Commission and I rose to senior managerial level before I resigned, I know that the possibility of getting accurate data from national identity cards is very very slim.

“Traditional institution has proper structure, the chiefs are selected from among the people and they know their people, they know the communities. If traditional institutions are allowed to play some roles, they will get the accurate data that they need for the success of the distribution of these palliatives.”