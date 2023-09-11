Distribution Of Palliative Will Continue, FG Assures Nigerians

The ongoing distribution of palliatives to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will continue until the pain the citizens are experiencing as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy is resolved, the Federal Government has said.

This was as President Bola Tinubu-led administration urged state governments to back its initiative to reposition Nigerians in order to achieve substantive development.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government rolled out N5 billion to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy and gave Nigerians the reassurance that it was prepared to put in place laws that would encourage national orientation and values among the populace.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, provided the guarantee over the weekend during a banquet the Niger State government hosted in honour of the state’s political leaders.

According to him, the federal government is aware of the requirements of the populace, and the eight-point agenda was developed and put into action to solve the main socio-economic issues

In his remarks, the governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago, congratulated those who secured political positions at both the federal and state levels and urged them to be good ambassadors of the state.

He lauded the federal government’s plans to ameliorate the suffering of the citizens, promising that the state governors would play their part in ensuring that the palliatives reach those for whom they were intended.

He noted that Niger State provides opportunities for agriculture with its mass arable land, saying it can play a huge role in the federal government’s desire for more prosperity for Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the minister paid courtesy visits to two former heads of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

At the home of the two statesmen, the minister said visits to elders are part of our cultural heritage, and the fatherly role that they provided for this country over the years will continue to be appreciated. He informed them of the resolve of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to return Nigeria to its path of glory.

General Abdulsalami congratulated President Tinubu’s administration for clocking 100 days in office and the minister, on his appointment.

“The information portfolio is a tough job, having to market the image of the government at a difficult time. I do not, however, doubt your capabilities, considering your media background, I’m sure you will do well.

“The government faced a very difficult situation and inherited many challenges with the economy, fuel subsidies, and security. Nigerians, as a people, want changes to happen quickly. So, my message to them is they should join hands with the government to overcome these challenges,” he said.