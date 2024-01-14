Distribution of FG’s Palliatives Excites Benue People

From his assumption of office, Benue State Governor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Iormem Alia brokered a ‘Social Contract’ between his government and people of the state whom he urged to hold him responsible if he fails. Immediately he took over the helm of affairs of the state from his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom, he hit the ground running but the removal of fuel subsidy set in, giving rise to excruciating economic hardship. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to cushion this pain, doled out huge sums of money to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for onward distribution to the citizenry.

In Benue State, Governor Alia had announced clearly that he received a whooping N5 billion from the Federal Government as palliatives which has been effectively distributed to people of the state. The governor told the people during the flag-off the distribution of Federal Government relief materials to 2022 flood victims in the state that out of the N5 billion promised by the Federal Government as palliatives for each state, Benue had so far received N2 billion, noting however that the balance was still underway. The governor explained that the N5 billion palliatives was divided into two components, N2.4bn was an interest free loan while N2.6bn was a grant.

He said his administration would ensure the judicious use of the funds and that the transport, food, agriculture, education and human capital sectors would all benefit. Alia further said that the state government would pay the registration fees of all students writing West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) for the 2023/2024 session. He also disclosed that a total of 5,000 women would receive grants through their various cooperatives while 2,000 youths would be trained in six ICT programmes. The governor added that part of the money would be used to pay one month pension for state and local government pensioners while the government would supply 100 buses to the state-owned transport company, Benue Links to cushion the effect of transportation as well as lunch township shuttles in Makurdi, Gboko and Otukpo towns respectively.

Alia said the state government actually received five trucks of rice from the Federal Government totaling 3,000 bags and that each local government would receive 100 bags. But at the official flag-off and distribution of the palliatives at the headquarters of the State Emergency Management (Agency SEMA) in Makurdi, Governor Alia said clearly that the items were meant for everybody irrespective of political party affiliation; be it PDP, LP, SDP or APGA among others. The governor was in fact, magnanimous when he further acknowledged and included traditional rulers as beneficiaries.

He commended President Tinubu for supporting all the states with palliatives described it as “an effort meant to momentarily cushion the effects of the subsidy removal, enabling the people of Benue to forge ahead and in the end, achieve the status of the food basket, through food security”. Governor Alia explained that Benue State took delivery of 25 trucks of maize, 35 trucks of rice and the grains will be distributed state wide, adding that it is not going to be exclusive for any political party, as the entire people of the state are meant to benefit. He said apart from the 100 buses pro- cured and handed over to Benue Links Transport Company Limited, the state government had earlier procured and distributed fertilisers to farmers across the state.

He promised further that his administration’s focus on road construction will be shifted to the rural areas in the coming weeks, adding that the government will consider recruitment into the state civil service as early as January, 2024. The governor reiterated his administration’s readiness to prioritize good governance through the provision of infrastructure, security and prompt payment of salaries and pensions, the governor said his party, the APC, was elected to offer succour and good governance and as such, he will do his best to put the state on the pedestal of greatness where it should be. Chairman of the palliatives distribution committee and Hon. Commissioner for Power and Transport, Barr. Omale Omale, as well as the Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Aondoakaa Iorpuu, all appreciated the President for the initiative.

The duo applauded Governor Alia for ensuring equitable distribution of the palliatives and for injecting the intervention in areas that have an impact on the people of the state. Sunday Telegraph observed that the effective distribution of the palliatives in the state has gone a long way to silence critics of the Governor Alia’s administration who said he had been silent over the matter since the palliative funds were sent to the state. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) via its spokesman, Chief Bemgba Iortyom had expressed worry over the package sent to the state and the governor’s silence in the distribution of the items. “PDP further urges Governor Alia to resist any temptation or pressure from his cronies to play politics with the palliatives, and he should ensure in the most transparent manner that the packages reach the suffering and vulnerable people of Benue State for whom they are meant”.

But the governor had since brushed aside the comments, as smiles have since been put on the faces of the hordes of the beneficiaries who have commended President Tinubu and Governor Alia for their care and support in the prevailing economic hardship. Beneficiaries of the palliatives include commercial motorcyclists popularly known as “Okada Riders”, Tricycle Riders as well as people with special needs. It also covered the aged, less privileged, civil servants, Civil Society Organisations (CSO), NURTW, NUT, NULGE, traditional institutions, religious groups, political leaders and elder and statesmen among others.