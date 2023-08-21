‘Distributing money as palliative’ll create more hardship’

The Federal Government has been urged to create jobs rather than distributing cash as palliative to the citizens. The CEO, Reli Entrepreneurship Advocacy, Emmanuel Anyagwa, while speaking to New Telegraph, noted that cash distribution would create more hardship instead of ameliorating the negative effect of subsidy removal. According to him, what the government should do is encourage and empower the youths with entrepreneurial skills. He noted that there were various value chains in technology, digital marketing, and other entrepreneurial skill that the youths can key into, saying with the government’s support, the economy will soon bounce back.

“Our government has for over the years proved to us that they have done so little in radicating poverty. A few weeks ago, the government came out with a policy of sharing money with the people as a palliative to alleviate suffering. This will create more hardship as it is not a sound economic policy. “Give a child fish and you will feed him for a day. But teach a child to fish and you will feed him forever.

By this policy, therefore, they are neither creating jobs nor alleviating poverty. So the government needs to be guided in creating employment opportunities. “It is no longer news that one of the biggest challenges militating against our country, especially the youth sector is unemployment. “World unemployment index shows that about 53 per cent of Nigerian youths are unemployed. “Currently, according to World of Statistics, the unemployment rate in Nigeria is about 33.3 per cent where she is strongly competing with South Africa.

“Unfortunately, this is an area that is less addressed both by the government, institutions, organizations, and individuals. “This is why the rate keeps increasing. Many thought that the best solution is to build companies and employ people to work in them as well as hire others to offer various services. “Many others think that one of the best solutions is to be educated. We are aware today that there are very few companies with the capacity to hire more people, and neither are people establishing more industries that will open up employment. “Furthermore, many of our youths, after graduating from various universities are found in the streets looking for non-available jobs. This shows that education does not automatically provide lasting solutions to unemployment.

“Almost every Nigerian believes that the government created unemployment and therefore should have the magic wand to eradicate unemployment and poverty. “Just recently, the member representing Oshodi-Isolo II Federal Constituency, Hon. Jesse Okey Joe Onuakalusi, was lamenting at the floor of the House on the need to create employment through entrepreneurship skills,” he added. Meanwhile, the entrepreneurial expert urged the politician to sponsor the youths in their various constituencies to acquire the entrepreneurial skills that can move the country forward. He particularly stated that technology had become the bedrock of the economy of all nations, urging the government and organisation to explore more the potential of the sector to grow the nation. He emphasised the encouragement of entrepreneurial skills as he noted that organisations have been promoting entrepreneurship in schools and among the youth for over half a decade. “Many universities currently do not offer entrepreneurship as a course.

The government has not shown excessive zeal in promoting entrepreneurship. “Despite these challenges, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises have contributed about 43% to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product, according to a study conducted by SMEDAN and the National Bureau of Statistics. “So, the best way for the government to go is to encourage and promote entrepreneurship not only among the youth but also among the women. By this, the economy will soon be better,” he started.