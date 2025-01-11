Distribute Power To States, LGs, Evenly, Bode George Charges FG

Share

An elder statesman and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George has suggested the decentralization of power within the Federal Government as a way out of Nigeria’s economic crisis.

In an exclusive interview on Eagle 102.5 FM’s (Ilese-Ijebu) Current Affairs Program, “Frontline”, the former military governor of Ondo State, opined that Nigerians will experience an improved lifestyle, and the rate of hardship will reduce if the Nation’s resources are managed by the government closest to the people.

Decrying the current state of the economy of the country, citing what je called the failed effort of the Bola Tinubu-led Administration and its unpopular policies, George said.

“Democracy is about the people; the needs and the wants of the people. It is defined as the management of the resources of the land for the benefit of the people. That is why in every state, you have three levels of government, three equal arms of government: Executive, Legislative and Judiciary.

“But it is so hard that we are still tumbling an rumbling. Look at the state of the country. The president tells us, we should hold on, he wants to make sure things are in place, yet people are suffering. Nigerians are hungry and angry”, he said.

The PDP stalwart also faulted the 1999 Constitution which concentrated allocation and gave the management of resources to an individual, stating that it is not any different from the Military. “We have been talking and howling. I have been in the Military and the Civil life, and I can see the differences. The way a military organization is run is different from how democratic government should be run. Everything we do now, you run to Abuja (The Federal Capital Territory).

“It is Abuja (The Presidency) who will cut the cake, start sharing things from A to B and all that. It is not working. It cannot work. One individual will be tampering with what we are doing in my own local government and somewhere in the North”, he added.

Commenting on the security situation of the country, George posited that local, state policing is the solution to bolster proper security of life and property.

He further berated the several agencies including: the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the epileptic power supply causing frequent power grid, arguing that the country should go back to some of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference instead of the President’s usual call for patience and endurance.

Meanwhile, he charged all democratically- elected lawmakers to ensure they utilize all resources of the land for the benefit of the people.

Share

Please follow and like us: