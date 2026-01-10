Distractions, Loss Of Momentum Ahead Of Tough Game

It’s match day for Nigeria at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco. The Super Eagles are up against the Desert Warriors of Algeria in a battle that decides who moves into the semi-final stage of the continental football showcase.

Interestingly, this is a match that could best be described as the biggest so far in the tournament as both sides won all their preliminary games and also crossed the Round of 16 hurdle.

Algeria actually struggled to clinch a late winner against Gernot Rohr-tutored Benin Republic while Nigeria whipped Mozambique 4-0 in a match regarded as one of the best displays of the senior national team in recent times.

However, there are many ‘undercurrents’ that should be evaluated as a prelude to the crunch match taking place today in Marrakech.

During the R16 game against the Mambas, Eagles striker Victor Osimhen went wild on the pitch to challenge colleague, Ademola Lookman, for not fielding him with a pass to hit the target.

At that time, the Eagles were up three-nil with two goals from Osimhen, yet the Galasataray forward was visibly livid that Lookman wasted what he believed was a chance for him to score more for Nigeria.

His outburst and attitude generated so much negative reaction on social media and across the world even till today. It was so bad that some even called for the expulsion of the striker from camp. Osimhen did not do well, the national team belongs to Nigeria and he is not bigger than any other player or the country.

It is not Super Eagles of Osimhen. He could have approached Lookman politely to pass his message across or waited till the end of the match to explain the implication to his colleague.

His passion and desire to score more goals are appreciated but the attitude was awful coupled with his temperament. Osimhen did not even join his colleagues to celebrate after the encounter but the coach, Eric Chelle, responded well by insisting whatever happens in his camp stays there.

It is important to recall that the same Osimhen was rude to the then Eagles coach, Finidi George, and the matter was not addressed by the NFF.

For how long are we going to allow Osimhen to be displaying such attitude in a team game setting? This was a distraction after a great game. Kudos to Lookman for his maturity in reactions after the incident. Osimhen even threatened to quit the national team…it was that bad, but the incident has been resolved. The former Napoli striker should be calming down.

Even in his attempt to get goals he runs into offside positions by mis-timing his runs for the passes from the middle. As if this was not enough, news again broke on Wednesday night that the Eagles camp was in crisis over unpaid match bonuses from all the preliminary games and the R16 tie.

Many reasons have been given as the cause of the delay but the NFF chieftains should bury their heads in SHAME for putting the country’s image into disrepute yet again.

It was only in November that the Eagles did the same before a crucial World Cup playoffs match against DR Congo and eventually, Nigeria failed to win that match.

There is a tough test before the team against Algeria and this has happened again. In almost all cases, the senior national team fails to get a result after protesting before a tie.

The federation should have avoided such an embarrassment, which has added to the prevailing unease in the camp of the team. The protest happened when the winning momentum was in the team and the fans were praying the Osimhen’s outburst would not affect the camp spirits.

This bonus issue has been a recurring one over the past two decades, yet, we are still on it. By now, the NFF should have a template on the payment of bonuses and allowances rather than subjecting the entire country to ridicule.

The crunch quarter-final match against Algeria is up to the players to decide what they want. After their failure to pick a ticket to the 2026 World Cup due to their lackadaisical disposition in the qualifiers, the ongoing AFCON finals is an opportunity to at least make up for the huge miss.

Algeria, led by skillful and experienced Ryan Mahrez, will not be an easy prey. The concentration must be total from all the departments to get the results.

Nigeria has a team that can move ahead to the semis and go all the way, but the other things happening in the camp when there should have been total FOCUS on this encounter are my worries.