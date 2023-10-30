Distraction over, Tinubu tells German Chancellor, Scholz

President Bola Tinubu has received the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, who was on a business visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu, in his welcome address, told the German leader that the Supreme Court ruling which validated his victory at the presidential polls has removed the distraction to his government, giving him more time to focus on governance.

He said: “It is just about a few days ago that the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria had a final say on our electoral exercise. The distraction is over. This gives us more time to focus on governance for the people and moving Nigeria forward for economic opportunities and prosperity that will defend democracy.”

TinAubu told Scholz that Nigeria, being the largest economy in Africa, was willing and ready to partner Germany, also the largest economy in Europe, on several fronts including hydrocarbon, oil and gas, security, education, power, mineral resources and other areas.

He said: “Nigeria, as the largest economy in Africa, is willing to partner with the largest economy in Europe – that is the Republic of Germany. We have a very young and vibrant population, over 250 million people, the biggest opportunity for investment and high return in Africa. We’re ready for business.”

The President also sought German support in fighting terrorism in order to sustain rule of law and democracy in Nigeria and other countries in the Sahel region.

He said: “We’re fighting terrorism and that is improving. We still need very much support in that area. And for us to be able to sustain democracy, rule of law and freedom for our people, we need to fight for democracy. And democracy must win at all times for us to meet the expectation of an African dream. That is why your visit this time around is more than necessary and welcome. I hope you will enjoy yourself.”

Responding, the German leader acknowledged the need to entrench democracy and the rule of law in the world

He said that his country would also be willing to work with Nigeria in confronting insecurity adding that he would be more interested in helping in developing Nigeria’s economy.

“One of the main aspects for cooperation will be developing the economy and using the economic opportunities of your country. As you already said, there are a lot of chances not just from gas and oil, which is traditionally linked to your country, but there’s a lot of room for improvement and for better using the capacities of your country, but also for going into investments for the future, which is about hydrogen and all the things that are important for an economy that is able to produce all the necessary goods for the people without harming the environment.

“It is also important that we use the way of developing your economy in the fields of the minerals you have. I think that the investments into this structure must be easy, but also benefitting for your country. It is something that bothered me a lot in the past that sometimes it was just about extraction, which is not enough, there should be one bit more for making it feasible that some parts of the economic development can be used in the countries of origin. This is not the case today in our world, but if we change this a little bit, it will change a lot and working on this field is also important for us.”

The German leader equally expressed his country’s interest in investing in Nigeria’s infrastructure, not only in roads and railways, but also in electricity.

On the question of handling immigration issues by both countries, Scholz suggested a co-management that would be of mutual benefit.

Commenting on coups in Africa, the German Chancellor assured of his readiness to work with Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS because such developments were not good for security in the continent.