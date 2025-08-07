Distinguished Personality, Says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed deep sadness over the demise of Dr. Doyin Abiola, widow of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola. Doyin, former Managing Director of the National Concord newspaper, reportedly died on Tuesday at the age of 82.

Abiodun, in a condolence message yesterday, noted that Abiola was not only a devoted partner to her husband, Chief Moshood Abiola, but also a distinguished individual in her own right, who contributed immensely to the journalism profession.

The governor noted Abiola’s foray in the field of journalism, starting with the Daily Sketch Newspaper and a brief stint with the Daily Times before becoming the Managing Director of the Concord Newspapers.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Doyin Abiola, a remarkable woman whose contributions to society and unwavering support for her late husband during the tumultuous period surrounding the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria will forever be remembered. “Her dedication to justice, democracy, and the betterment of her country exemplifies the strength and resilience of her character.