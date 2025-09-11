Dissolve NFF Board, Sack Chelle If Eagles Fail To Qualify For World Cup

– Elaho tells Tinubu

Former Super Eagles forward, Friday Elaho, has called on President Bola Tinubu to dissolve the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board and sack Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, if Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Elaho made the call during an exclusive interview, expressing deep disappointment with the current state of Nigerian football following the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw with South Africa on Tuesday.

The result further complicated Nigeria’s qualification chances, leaving the team third with just 11 points from eight matches in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“If we don’t qualify for this World Cup, the entire NFF board must go. I would dissolve the board immediately if I were the government. Enough is enough,” Elaho stated bluntly.

“If we fail again, the government must intervene. They’re the ones funding everything, so they have a right to step in. Dissolve the NFF board, sack the coach, and let’s start rebuilding.

“Other countries like Cameroon have taken such bold steps before. We can do the same. Let’s not wait until after the Nations Cup or the qualifiers.

If we don’t act now, we’ll keep repeating the same cycle of failure. It’s time to wake up.

Elaho took a swipe at the NFF for what he called poor decision-making, particularly in the appointment of Mali’s Chelle as head coach following the sacking of Finidi George.

“Why would you bring in a Malian coach to handle the Nigerian national team? Are you saying there are no qualified Nigerians? Or better still, why not go for a top-tier foreign coach like we used to do? “Finidi was sacked without even being given a fair chance.

Now you bring in another coach and expect a miracle? It’s the same team. Nothing has changed,” he said.

Similarly, the 1990 AFCON silver medal winner lamented the Eagles’ poor start to the qualifiers, referencing disappointing draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, which he believes put the team in a difficult position early on.

“We started badly. Now we are struggling, using calculators to check who will lose or draw. We had games we should’ve won easily, but we failed.”

“Yes, People can blame the coach, but let’s be honest, the players must take responsibility too.

These are games they should have wrapped up. They’ve caused Nigerians heartache, BP, and stress,” he added.