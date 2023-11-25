Dissolution Of Rivers APC Exco Targeted At Amaechi – Party Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has described the dissolution of the Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as a calculated move aimed at embarrassing former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and an unprogressive move.

Eze, an ally of Amaechi, and former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), in a statement, added that the dissolution of the ward, local government and state executive committees were done by the Abdullahi Ganduje-led NWC to hand over the party’s structure to former Governor Nyesom Wike.

Eze claimed that President Bola Tinubu, Ganduje “and the cabal carefully plotted the scheme to hand over the state chapter of the party to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and write off Amaechi and his team notwithstanding the very many wars the latter fought to prune and nurture the party to its sustainable status.”

He reminded the cabal to be wary of Wike; who can assume virtually any colour to remain relevant in the polity even when his relevance serves no purposeful use to society.

“I am happy to note that both Tinubu and Ganduje have suffered and tested the bitter pills of Wike in most of his attempts to decimate the party and to handover the party structure to him and his agents is nothing but sheer wickedness and unreasonableness, because it will definitely backfire,” he said.

The APC chieftain noted that Wike’s appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the detriment of faithful APC leaders in Rivers State is enough compensation for the role he played during the last election, in a false bid to claim victory for Tinubu.

“It is however unfortunate that all the appointments so far made by Tinubu and his government have only favoured Wike and his parasitic circle of chameleonic ingrates, who fought Rivers APC to a standstill with the resource of the state at their peck and call,” he added.

He called on Ganduje and the party’s national leadership to note that their action could be prejudicial as the dissolution of the state exco is pending before a court of competent jurisdiction.