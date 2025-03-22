Dissecting Oloyede’s engagement with cultural criticism of society’s fractures, dreams

Share

Taiwo Michael Oloyede is an incisive cultural critic whose work dissects the tensions between power, identity, and survival in contemporary society. His analyses traverse literature, politics, music, and urban realities, offering both an unflinching critique and an evocative reimagining of the world around him. His voice is rooted in the lived experience of Lagos—a city he describes as both a muse and an affliction—where systemic failures, political corruption, and the everyday resilience of its people become the raw material for his literary and critical explorations.

At the core of Oloyede’s cultural critique is a relentless interrogation of leadership, societal decay, and the mythologies that sustain oppression. His poetry, including the award-winning collection ‘Lagos Is Killing Me’, stands as an artistic manifesto, weaving visceral imagery with sharp sociopolitical commentary. Yet his critique extends beyond poetry. Through essays, interviews, and public engagements, he challenges the ways history is remembered, how art is commodified, and the forces that shape collective consciousness.

Oloyede’s engagement with cultural criticism is deeply interdisciplinary. He navigates the intersections of African folklore and modernist poetics, of protest literature and philosophical introspection.

His writing draws upon influences from James Baldwin’s moral clarity to Chinua Achebe’s deconstruction of colonial legacies, forging a style that is as poetic as it is polemical. Whether examining the commodification of activism, the echoes of the #EndSARS movement, or the ethical responsibilities of artists, Oloyede approaches culture as a battleground where narratives must be contested and redefined.

Beyond his own creative output, he has actively contributed to discussions on the role of African literature in global discourse, advocating for storytelling that resists simplification and demands engagement. His criticism does not merely dissect; it insists on reimagining possibilities. He is particularly interested in how artistic expression can serve as a vehicle for resistance, healing, and transformation. His work remains an ongoing dialogue with history, with the present moment, and with the silences that demand to be broken.

As a cultural critic, Oloyede is not content with mere observation. His work is an act of defiance, a poetic insurgency against complacency. Whether through verse or essay, he continues to carve space for voices that unsettle, provoke, and ultimately, illuminate.

