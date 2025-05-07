Dissecting Nigeria’s Vulnerability To Unregulated Digital Assets Space

Share

The red flag raised last week by the in an advisory report on the risks posed by unregulated crowdfunding schemes in Nigeria’s finance space calls for urgent collaboration among finance sector regulatory authorities, Abdulwahab Isa reports

In their inordinate quest for a bogus Return on Investments (ROIs), thousands of Nigerians have lost their hard-earned money investing in ponzi schemes. In the past decades, varieties of ponzi schemes in cryptos’ garb popped up.

They ended up draining gullible Nigerians of their money, leaving them with regret. The latest of such ‘voodoo’ investment schemes is CBEX—a digital asset trading platform that lures gullible, undiscerned clients with the promise of a 100 per cent return on investment within a month.

By the time the curtain fell on CBEX last month, its investors lost N1.3 trillion. A red flag , apparently indicating an illusionary fate of CBEX, was raised in April 2024 by Hong Kong financial authorities that CBEX was a Ponzi scheme; a fraudulent financial arrangement, Nigerian investors, and the regulators failed to heed the warning. In a recently released alert notice by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the anti-graft agency alerted Nigerians to the operations of 58 companies posturing as investing entities, defrauding innocent Nigerians of their hard-earned money.

Ponzi in Nigeria

The Federal Government never wavered in protecting the public against Ponzi schemes and extortion. There are legislation put in place for public protection.

As of 2022, the ISA 2007 and BOFIA 2020 were presented as relevant legal frameworks against Ponzi schemes in Nigeria. However, the development and integration of digital assets in the Nigerian commercial space has necessitated the strengthening of laws to recognise, register, and regulate digital assets.

The Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025, repealed ISA 2007, legalises digital assets and give the SEC the oversight powers over the same.

The law places more sanctions on the promotion of Ponzi schemes , including a minimum fine of N20m or 10 years in prison or both.

Some relevant sections of ISA 2025 provide as follows: (a) Section 3(2) (a)-(c) saddles the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with the responsibility of ‘protection of investors, protecting market integrity, prevent illegal and unlawful fraudulent practices relating to securities and investment (b) Section 3(3)(a)-(b)(g) gives the SEC the role to regulate investment and securities business in Nigeria, register and regulate all securities offered to the public, including collective investment schemes.

Section 3(4) grants the SEC several powers to carry out necessary action in the achievement of its objectives. Section 26(1) provides that SEC has the responsibility to register securities exchanges (and this includes virtual asset service providers).

Crypto currency

Cryptocurrencies have been employed by scammers cloning as a new generation of Ponzi schemes. Ponzi lures investors and pays profits to earlier investors with funds from more recent investors.

Nigeria’s most pronounced encounter with Ponzi schemes was in 2016 with the famous Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, popularly known as MMM. It crashed in 2016, leaving numerous clients with bitter experiences.

The infamous episode of MMM set an era for the proliferation of Ponzi schemes clothed in crypto assets. The government agencies with supervisory roles in the investments space, the anti-money laundering agency with the responsibility of policing laundered funds, repeatedly warn Nigerians against investing in ponzi schemes and other investment outlets, especially those with the outrageous ROIs.

Repeated warnings from financial regulators and government agencies are never heeded. Ponzi schemes and dubious crypto assets continue to attract gullible Nigerians in numbers. Of course, there are red flags and undoubted indicators associated with ponzi schemes.

These include promising unusually high returns on investments with no commensurate operational fundamentals, the entity has no operating license from SEC, CBN, or NAICOM, the use of attractive referral schemes to recruit new investors to keep the scheme operational, and paying earlier investors using funds from new participants (i.e., taking from investor C to pay Investor A, among others.

Proliferation of digital assets:

In a published report recently,

the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) draws attention to the proliferation of digital assets in their various groups. Of note, NFIU stated that Ponzi in crypto disguise is on a fast rise. It alerted Nigerians to the huge pending risk given Nigeria’s market size.

The agency put crypto assets inflow into the country at $59 billion between July 2023 and June 2024, ranking Nigeria a top leader in the crypto space in the African region.

“This advisory builds on a prior advisory issued by the NFIU about the dangers of Ponzi schemes and other unregulated crowdfunding schemes.

“The advisory highlighted the risks associated with fraudulent investment programs, warning Nigerians of the potential financial losses from schemes promising unrealistically high returns without regulatory oversight.

“In response to the surge in investment schemes between 2022 and 2025, this latest advisory aims to bring renewed attention to new patterns of Ponzi schemes within Nigeria.

These investment schemes are disguised under different kinds of exciting names to mislead investors by promising high returns within short time frames.

This promise of high returns is especially appealing to people in financial hardship, who may take irrational risks out of desperation or hope, making them more vulnerable to scams and are more likely to ignore warnings from regulatory authorities,” NFIU pointed out in the advisory note on cryptocurrency and other unregulated crowdfunding schemes .

Red flag

In the latest advisory report by the NFIU, it listed agricultural investments affiliated with ponzi schemes to be watched out for.

The agency noted that agriculture ponzi schemes are fraudulent investment operations that deceive the general public with a promise of high returns based on claiming to invest in various agricultural activities or products.

These returns bear no alignment with the cyclical circle of agriculture produces but rather rely on paying returns to earlier investors based on inflows from newer investors.

The agriculture ponzi schemes became widespread in Nigeria from 2022 to date. Some of the agriculture Ponzi schemes include Farmforte Ltd & Agro Partnership.

Tech, Green Eagles Agribusiness Solution Ltd, Farm4Me Agriculture Ltd, Crowdyvest Ltd, West Agro Agriculture & Food Processing Ltd, 360 Agric Partners Ltd, etc.

It listed some of the red flags to watch out for as characteristics of agriculture investmentrelated ponzi schemes. They are unrealistic returns.

They often promise investors with exceptionally high and guaranteed returns that are not feasible through normal agricultural practices or market conditions.

An example is a scheme that might promise a 50 per cent return in a few months on an investment in a rice farm or livestock. Other features are complex or vague business models and an emphasis on referrals/recruitment, among others.

“Reporting entities must remain vigilant and uphold their obligation to file suspicious transaction reports as stipulated in Section 7 of MLPPA for any activity that suggests involvement in Ponzi schemes or other fraudulent investment operations.

“It is imperative that these entities report any suspicious transactions promptly, as failure to do so undermines the efforts to prevent money laundering and protect the financial system.

“The NFIU emphasises that non-compliance with these filing requirements will not be tolerated, and entities that neglect their duties risk severe penalties and reputational damage.

The timely submission of STRs is crucial in the fight against financial fraud and criminal activities in the country,” it said.

Last line

Federal Government agencies with diverse regulatory roles in the finance sector need to collaborate to tackle the risks posed by unregulated digital assets in Nigeria’s finance space.

