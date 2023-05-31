Dissecting Edward Sunday, Global Multi-Talented Producer

Music production sensation, Dr. Edward Sunday, has been involved in the building and acoustics of hundreds of studios within and outside Nigeria.

In other parlance, they call him one of Nigeria’s one-stop shop, for music, media and sound versatility. Also, he is widely referred to as Nigeria’s all-time finest multi-talented and multi-dimensional music/sound encyclopedia.

He is a concert producer, music producer, sound engineer, mixing and mastering engineer, sound reinforcement consultant, acoustic, vocal coach, multi-track recordist, and music & media consultant, whose wealth of experience spans over three decades.

His diligence to duty, result-driven character, self-motivation as well as key interests in perfection and paying undivided attention to details has always given him an edge over his contemporaries when it has to do with service delivery in reputable organizations.

Some of these include consultancy services, production management services, sound installation services etc. To several corporate bodies and religious institutions such as Project Fame West Africa, GT Bank (activation), Multichoice Nigeria (Gotv Lunch), This Present House (TPH), Streams of Joy (NSPPD), The Water Brook (TWB), The Elevation Church, Covenant Nation, Sound and Pro Light seminar Dubai just to mention a few.

He has also served as project consultant/manager to several events and reputable organizations like The presidential retreat, You Win programme with the President and Finance Minister, the presidential award featuring Tu Face, P Square, MI, and several others, faith tabernacle Abuja, Etisalat campus tour (16 states) etc. He has also lent his intellectual acumen to being one of the judges in several music reality shows notable amongst which is the popular Nigerian Idol.

It is also worthy of note that Edward Sunday’s production and engineering prowess has earned him a place either as a sound engineer, mixing and mastering engineer, multi-track recordist, as well as a producer in several high-profiled music concerts such as The Experience Lagos, Fearless Concert Tim Godfrey, Nathaniel Bassey Live Recording, Tems in Concert Abuja, Sinach Live in Concert Lagos, Gospel Groove, Beejaysax Live in Concert, Rccg Festival of Life Dubai, Enthrone Concert South Africa and Pastor Kunle Ajayi’s 30 years on stage concert etc.

He has also worked in collaboration with notable local and international music artists, either as a producer, sound engineer, mixing and mastering engineer or multi-track recordist.

Some of these artists include Israel Houghton, Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene, Marvin Sapp, Todd Dulaney, Don Moen, Phil Thompson, JJ. Hairston, Tim Bowman, Micah Stampley, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Tems Baby, Show Dem Camp, Mercy Chinwo, Patoranking, Tuface, Guc, Judikay, Chidinma, Esther Orji, Chioma Jesus, Dunsin Oyekan, Moses Bliss, Sammy Okposo, Okopi Peterson, Ccioma, Gbenga Adenuga, Big Bolaji, Beejaysax, Laolu Gbenjo and Nosa etc.

He has also been involved in mentoring, grooming and producing several upcoming artists like two fourth runner-ups and Third Runner Up from Project Fame West Africa amongst others.

Dr Edward Sunday has also been involved in the building and acoustics of Hundreds of Studios within and outside Nigeria, These include his own Azusa Productions studio a music house that is known to churn out great sounds year in and year out.

When a man invests his time, energy and resources into the service of his calling, career or profession it is only worthy that those who notice him either give him a pat on the back or accolades for his efforts. Little wonder that in October 2013 He was given an award of excellence by Broadnet Concept.

This was followed two years later in December 2015 by another Award of Excellence presented to him by the Student Union Government (SUG) of Obafemi Awolowo University as well as Entertainment Personality of The Year CSR Nigeria.

In 2016 Edward Sunday Bagged the Producer of The Year Award from Africa Gospel Music Association. In June 2017 he was presented with another Award for His Contribution To The Success of Make Music Lagos by Showgear Limited.

Other honours and awards credited to Dr Edward Sunday include the Award of Honour (Most Supportive Sound Engineering Firm) by Raelad Entertainment, Gospel Icon by Annual Gospel Music Awards and Leading Modelin Sound Production by Applause Achievers Award.