Disregard Smear Campaign Against Ndiomu – Phase 2 Agitators

Phase 2 former agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) have urged members of the public to be wary of some characters who are bent on discrediting the activities of Maj. Gen. Tariye Barry Ndiomu (rtd), saying they should not be distracted by their antics.

This was as the group advised that Ndiomu should not be dragged into partisan politics by those that don’t mean well for Niger Delta.

The phase 2 agitators stated that some selfish politicians were sponsoring a smear campaign against the interim administrator.

In a statement on Friday in Yenagoa the national spokesman of the Phase 2 Ex-agitators, Ibena Rufus Salvation, described those behind the plan as enemies of the Niger Delta.

He said investigations revealed that the motive behind the sinister campaign is against the general interests of the Niger Delta and to deny Maj. Gen. Ndiomu his well-deserved confirmation as the substantive coordinator of the amnesty programme.

Ibena stated that under Ndiomu’s watch as interim administrator, enormous windows of employment opportunities have been provided for ex-agitators in the oil-rich Niger Delta region to thrive maintaining that the innovative ideas initiated by Ndiomu will guarantee the socio-economic sustainability of ex-agitators and young people in the Niger Delta.

He added that under General Ndiomu’s watch, the PAP has provided employment for a good number of young graduates from the Niger Delta in line with the vision of the PAP, thereby reducing the trend of dependency.

Ibana charged the purveyors of the fake news who claimed to be warlords to show their activities during the arm’s struggle in the Niger Delta.

The statement reads, “We urge members of the public to be wary of these characters and to disregard their unfounded allegations. Maj. Gen. Ndiomu (rtd) will not be distracted by the antics of some wicked and selfish individuals and will never allow the programme to be dragged into partisan politics.”

“We are aware of the fruitless plans a privileged beneficiary, had with his paymasters on the subject of their evil campaign and how to change the narratives to get Ndiomu out of office and return a programme that had made substantial progress under Ndiomu to the dark days of backwardness.

“Having found Ndiomu spotless, transparent and accountable in all his dealings, particularly in the management of PAP funds, they resorted to flying a lame kite that the major-general should open up on the cost of the aviation training where we have beneficiaries who are now aircraft engineers with licenses and certifications to operate.

“It is very clear they have nothing to use against Ndiomu because this claim to us, is lame and baseless. We have followed Ndiomu since he assumed office and his management of the amnesty programme and we can unequivocally state that he is the best that has managed the scheme.

“Coming to say Phase 2 national leadership does not exist shows how desperate and clueless they are. The statement concluded.