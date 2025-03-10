Disregard Reports Of Bandit Attacks, Mass Killings In Ondo – Lawson

Share

The Ondo State Government has refuted reports making rounds on some media news platforms, alleging that bandits have sacked several communities in the state, killing 20 residents and forcing others to flee.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Public Enlightenment, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, described the reports as misleading and capable of creating unnecessary panic among the people.

Comrade Lawson acknowledged that, like many states in Nigeria, Ondo State faces occasional security challenges.

However, he emphasized that the security agencies in the state, particularly the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) and the Nigeria Police Force, have been working tirelessly to safeguard lives and property.

He noted that security operatives have continued to make significant strides in combating crime, ensuring that criminal elements do not gain a foothold in the state.

He further clarified that several reported cases of kidnapping involving Ondo State residents actually occurred in locations that have been identified as parts of the neighboring Edo and Kogi States. Comrade Lawson urged the media to verify facts before publishing reports that could misrepresent the security situation in Ondo.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration, He revealed, has placed a high premium on security, as reflected in the state’s 2025 budget. Nearly ₦5 billion has been allocated to the operations of Amotekun, with additional funds earmarked to support other security agencies.

This commitment, according to Lawson, signifies the government’s resolve to protect citizens and foster a safe environment for residents and investors alike.

“The government of Governor Aiyedatiwa remains determined in its effort to rid the state of all criminal elements. We will continue to work in close collaboration with security agencies to ensure the safety of our people and further open up Ondo State for foreign direct investment,” he said.

The Senior Special Assistant reassured the people of Ondo State of the administration’s continuous efforts to enhance security and improve their welfare.

He reiterated Governor Aiyedatiwa’s consistent commitment to making Ondo State a secure and prosperous place for all.

The government urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies while also calling on journalists and media organizations to exercise due diligence in their reporting to avoid unnecessary panic and misinformation.

