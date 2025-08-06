Disregard Report Of Rejection Of Our Leadership By INEC – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said there is no truth in the report that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to recognise its leadership.

Social media has been awash with reports that INEC refused to recognise former President of the Senate, David Mark, as interim National Chairman of ADC.

Interim National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement on X, said there is no truth in the report.

“The attention of ADC has been drawn to a story circulating that the @inecnigeria has refused to recognise the new leadership of our party under the Distinguished Senator David Mark. This story is entirely false and should be ignored.

“We urge Nigerian people to ignore such misleading reports from any quarters and stay focused on mobilising the long-suffering people of Nigeria for the great task to save our dear country,” Abdullahi stated.

In the same vein, ADC Lagos chapter urged Nigerians to disregard the news circulating on social media, purporting to show a meeting between the party’s National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, and some individuals claiming to be representatives of the party.

Director of Communications, ADC Lagos State, Mabel Oboh, said individuals in the photograph have been expelled from the party for gross misconduct.

“They had visited the National Secretary weeks ago to appeal for readmission into the party, and the photograph taken during that meeting is now being misrepresented as an endorsement of their group,” she explained.

Oboh described the photograph as “fraudulent misrepresentation of the purpose and nature of the audience granted to them by the party’s National Secretary.”

She reaffirmed that the duly elected and recognised leadership of ADC Lagos State is led by Chairman George Ashiru, Secretary Hon. Festus Duru, and Organising Secretary Dr. Mohammed Ogidi.

The Director of Communications warned the public not to be misled, and advised those unsure about the party’s leadership to contact the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or the ADC national office in Abuja for verification.