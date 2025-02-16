Disregard Report Of Forgery Of Primary Election Guidelines – PDP

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has dispelled the report that its Primary Election Guidelines have been compromised by forgery, describing it as misleading.

One Mike Iheanaetu had filed a petition before the police alleging that documents presented in legal proceedings that upheld Sunday Ude-Okoye as National Secretary were falsified.

He alleged that the forged documents lacked a date and signatures, stating that the original primary election guidelines were signed on February 17, 2022, by former National Chairman Dr. Iyochia Ayu and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Based on that petition Ude-Okoye and PDP National Vice Chairman (South East) Ali Odefa, were last Wednesday invited by the police in Abuja.

Ude-Okoye who spoke with New Telegraph on Sunday, denied involvement in any forgery.

He told this newspaper, “I am not involved in any forgery of document and I will not get involved in forgery of any document. I did not tell anybody to forge any document, and nobody forged any document for me.”

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said its “Primary Election Guidelines as approved by the party have not by any means whatsoever been compromised by forgery as being peddled in the said reports.”

It blamed “the misleading reports” on “certain resentful individuals who, as agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are desperately seeking ways to create a scandal, discredit the integrity of PDP’s internal processes and bring the party to public ridicule.”

PDP expressed shock by the level of desperation being displayed by “these individuals reportedly with the backing of a particular top official in the APC administration who had on several occasions vowed to destroy the PDP to enable the APC to entrench a totalitarian and oppressive one-party system in our nation to the resentment and detriment of Nigerians.”

The party alleged inducement of its members in some chapters to cause disagreement as well as the intimidation, threats and police harassment of some officials, staff and members.

“Our party is appalled by the scandalous and reprehensible attempt by these desperate individuals to drag the police and a magistrate court in Abuja into the party’s internal affairs despite pronouncement of various courts of higher hierarchy including the Supreme Court stating that issues touching on the nomination of candidates for elections are strictly internal affairs of political parties over which the courts have no jurisdiction,” PDP

It however, said PDP remains strong, undeterred and will continue to firmly resist any onslaught or machination by anti-people forces who are seeking to destabilise it, emasculate opposition, undermine the nation’s democracy and instil an oppressive one-party regime against the Will of the people.

“Our party reassures all members and teeming supporters that its Primary Election Guidelines have not been compromised by forgery and such reports of forgery should therefore be disregarded,” PDP added.



