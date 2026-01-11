Disregard Opposition Groups In Abia, Otti Urges Abians

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has asked the people of the state to disregard gatherings of members of the opposition parties in the state.

Governor Otti alleged that the opposition parties had the opportunity to develop the State in the past but failed to do so, insisting that they are gathering for their selfish interests and not for the good of the state.

Otti spoke at the Seventh-Day Adventist, SDA, Church, Umuoriehi, Umuahia North, headquarters of the Abia North Conference of the Church, during the dedication of the Church building recently reconstructed by the Governor.

The Governor described the gatherings of the opposition politicians in the State against him as a failed project, stressing that it is only the empty barrel that makes noise.

He assured that his administration would continue to do its work of changing the narratives in the State, which is more important as these politicians are not interested in the people of the State.

“In reference to the noise of the opposition parties that you may have been hearing in the last few days. I want us to just dismiss it as noise, you know, and it’s always the empty barrel that makes the loudest noise.

“As for gathering, as recorded in Isaiah chapter 54, verse 15, it says, Behold, they will surely gather, but the gathering is not of me. And since it’s not of me, what would they do? They will scatter, and they will fall for your sake. That’s the holy book.

“And like I have always also said, some of these people speaking have forgotten what is written in Lamentations chapter 5, verse 37. And it is a big charge. Who are you to speak when the Lord has not spoken?

“So, nobody should worry about that. We don’t even think we should dignify them with responses.

“We should just do what we are doing. In everything, they will not talk about you, the Abia people. They are talking about themselves.

“But they are a tiny minority. And God doesn’t make mistakes. And he doesn’t have an unfinished project. So, I don’t want anybody to lose breath or worry about it.”

He added, “We only use government money for government business. But, because we also have a second address, we’re able to do the things we were doing before now.

Those of you who have been here long enough will remember that sometime about 2012, I came here and led the fundraising for the construction of the conference office there.”