Disregard Circulating Audio On Facility Closure In Anambra – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has distanced itself from a viral audio claiming the Agency has shut down the manufacturing facility of Tummy Tummy noodles in Anambra State and imposed a ban on tinned tomatoes and Maggi seasoning cubes.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye who in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja noted that the said audio voiced by a man has been in circulation since 2023, clarified that the Agency did not shut down the manufacturing facility of Tummy Tummy noodles in Anambra State neither did it impose a ban on tinned tomatoes and Maggi seasoning cubes.

Adeyeye explained that findings from investigations undertaken by the agency when the audio first circulated, showed that there was no presence of ethylene oxide or its derivative in the noodles and seasoning neither was tin tomatoes and Maggi cube seasoning banned as alleged by the audio.

She said: “NAFDAC categorically disclaims the contents of this recording and dissociates herself from it in its entirety. The same audio first surfaced in October 2023 and was thoroughly investigated at that time. Contrary to the claims made in the recording, the Tummy Tummy noodles facility in Anambra State was not sealed.

“A NAFDAC inspection team conducted an unscheduled visit to the facility, collected samples of four different noodle variants, and submitted them to the Agulu Laboratory for evaluation. The results returned satisfactory, with no infractions recorded.

“The individual who created the audio falsely claimed to be acting in collaboration with NAFDAC and alleged the presence of acetyl methyl as a preservative in the product.

“This was unfounded and misleading. NAFDAC found no evidence to support the claims and reiterates that the company was not in violation of any safety or regulatory standards.

“Furthermore, following widespread concern in 2023 about the presence of ethylene oxide in instant noodles, NAFDAC conducted a comprehensive investigation at both factory and market levels. Findings confirmed that ethylene oxide or its derivative was NOT present in any instant noodles or seasonings produced in Nigeria.

“Additionally, mycotoxin levels and heavy metals were within internationally acceptable limits, confirming the safety of Nigerian-made noodles. NAFDAC also affirms that there is no ban on tinned tomatoes or Maggi seasoning cubes in Nigeria.

“We urge the public to disregard the misleading audio and refrain from spreading unverified content. NAFDAC remains proactive and committed to its mandate of safeguarding public health by ensuring that only safe, high-quality, and properly regulated food and drug products are available to Nigerians.”