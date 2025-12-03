Disregard Campaigns Against Matawalle, Yoruba Youths Tell Tinubu

The Yoruba Youths Council (YYC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to disregard what it described as “sponsored campaigns of calumny” allegedly targeted at the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

In a statement issued yesterday, the council’s President, Comrade Eric Oluwole, said the group was concerned about attempts by unnamed actors to discredit Matawalle, following the voluntary resignation of the former Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, on health grounds.

Oluwole said the YYC believed the purported campaigns were being instigated by political rivals displeased with the latest developments in the federal cabinet, urging President Tinubu to remain vigilant and not allow what it termed “manufactured distractions” to interfere with national security administration.

The group commended President Tinubu for what it described as bold reforms in the nation’s security architecture, including his request to the National Assembly for constitutional amendments to enable the establishment of state police.

YYC said the reforms demonstrated a commitment to addressing insecurity across the country. The organisation, a federation of Yoruba youth groups, stressed that national security remained one of the most sensitive sectors of governance and should be handled by individuals with “deep understanding of the intricate terrain.”

It argued that this was why the President should ignore any sponsored negative narratives against Matawalle. YYC also reacted to reports that President Tinubu is considering former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), as the new Minister of Defence.