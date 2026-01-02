Disregard Bala Mohammed’s Wild Claims – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed as baseless and mischievous the allegations by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, that the anti-graft agency is being used by political opponents, particularly the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike to persecute him and his associates.

In a statement on Friday, the EFCC described the claims as wild, far-fetched, and deliberately misleading, stressing that the Commission is an independent, non-partisan agency established to combat economic and financial crimes without fear or favour.

“The EFCC discharges its statutory mandate without affection or ill will,” the Commission said, condemning attempts to portray it as a pliable institution serving political interests.

The anti-graft agency said it was derogatory and dishonest for Governor Mohammed to attribute its investigative activities in Bauchi State to the influence of the FCT Minister, stressing that no political office holder has the power to direct or influence EFCC investigations.

The Commission further noted that Governor Mohammed was standing trial for money laundering at the time he was elected governor in 2019, adding that the case was only placed on hold due to the constitutional immunity attached to his office.

“If the Governor wants to be honest with Nigerians, he should explain who influenced the Commission to investigate him in 2016 and charge him to court,” the EFCC stated.

On the ongoing Bauchi case, the Commission explained that the facts against some officials of the Bauchi State Government are already before the court, and members of the public can independently assess whether the charges stem from vendetta or from painstaking investigations.

The EFCC also clarified that Governor Mohammed was mentioned in the charge sheet because he was the approving authority for the transactions under investigation.

Reacting to claims linking the investigation to terrorism financing, the Commission described such assertions as desperate and misleading, stressing that it neither invents laws nor ignores offences punishable under existing legislation.

“Public accountability should be the priority of politicians, irrespective of party affiliation,” the EFCC said, accusing opposition politicians of double standards, quick to cry persecution when one of theirs is investigated, but silent when members of the ruling party face similar charges.

The Commission cited the recent arraignment of a ranking member of the ruling party, noting that no allegations of persecution were raised in that instance.

The EFCC advised Governor Mohammed to focus on governance while allowing the Commission to carry out its mandate of sanitising Nigeria’s financial system in the interest of national development.