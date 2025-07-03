Disregard Alleged Ultimatum On Peter Obi – LP

The Labour Party has dismissed reports that its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has been given a 48-hour ultimatum to resign from the party over his involvement in the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as an opposition coalition platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, in a statement issued by her Senior Special Adviser (Media), Ken Asogwa, said there is no truth to the claim, adding that the party remains fully supportive of Obi’s participation in the coalition effort.

Usman clarified that Obi’s involvement in the ADC-led initiative was undertaken with the full knowledge, approval, and support of the Labour Party leadership. She described those issuing the purported ultimatum as “political jesters with no legitimate standing in the Labour Party.”

“They are neither recognised by the party nor by the law, having long been sacked by the Supreme Court of Nigeria and suspended for serial acts of indiscipline and anti-party activities,” the statement read.

The party said the current leadership under Senator Usman is focused on cleaning up the “remnants of the disorder and mess left behind by these impostors.”

It urged the public and the media to disregard what it called distractions and mischief from “discredited elements.”

“For clarity,” the statement concluded, “the only legitimate and authoritative source of information regarding the official position of the Labour Party on any matter remains the office of Senator Nenadi Usman, Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party.”