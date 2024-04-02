Disquiet in varsities over lack of governing councils

The seemingly non-existence and lack of Governing Councils in the 52 federal universities in the country has continued to generate growing apprehension and disquiet in the Nigerian university system.

The development, which has been widely condemned and criticised by key stakeholders in the nation’s higher education system, has also pitted the university workers’ unions against the government, particularly for its disregard for university education.

Against this backdrop, they are challenging the Federal Government to without further delay constitute new councils for the universities so as to end what they described as “abnormality or aberration” in the university system.

The Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu, the Visitor to the federal universities had nine months ago dissolved the Governing Councils in all the 52 federal universities without replacement or constituting other councils to oversee the operations and running of the institutions in line with extant laws of the university system.

Worried by the level of gross abuse of the system, there has been agitations and repeated calls on the President by stakeholders to save the system from further degeneration, saying such important and vital organ of a university’s existence should not have been allowed to remain in the limbo for such a long period without any deliberate commitment to reconstitute the councils by a government that claims to prioritise university education, the bedrock of development.

Act

The critical role of Governing Council in the effective management of the university system, gave birth to the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act 2003, otherwise called the Universities Autonomy Act, enacted by the National Assembly and signed into law by President Olusegun Obasanjo on July 10, 2003, and later gazetted by the Federal Republic of Nigerian Official Gazette No. 10, Volume 94 of 12th January 2007 as Act No. 1 of 2007.

Based on the Act, Section 2A, which led to the Principal Act of Section 2(3) of the Amendment Act provides for the tenure of the Council.

According to the Section, the Council so constituted shall have a tenure of four years from the date of its inauguration, but where a Council is found to be incompetent and corrupt it shall be dissolved by the Visitor and a new Council shall be immediately constituted for the effective functioning of the university.

Accordingly, the grounds for dissolution of any Council and the provision for immediate constitution of a new Council to replace the dissolved one have important legal implications for the university system.

Despite the only one ground for dissolution of a Council under this Act, where the Council is found to be incompetent and corrupt, the Visitor cannot dissolve any Council without this requirement being first fulfilled, for if not, the aggrieved Council members may challenge such dissolution.

Functions

As part of its mandates, Governing Council in Nigerian universities is responsible for policy matters, finance and properties of the university including public relations, while it also operates through other committees with several responsibilities.

The Council is in charge of the university’s overall management and direction, as well as ensuring that it works in compliance with its mandate and regulatory rules.

Other mandates of Council include approving the university’s annual budget, supervising staff recruiting and promotion, approving new academic programmes, and ensuring that the university functions in accordance with its goal and objectives; and also presides over the selection and recommendation of the Vice-Chancellor appointment.

Agitations

Piqued by the continued delay in constituting new Councils for the universities, stakeholders and members of the academia, particularly the various university staff unions have challenged the Federal Government on the need to end the aberration to allow for effective management of the universities.

Condemning the dissolution without constituting new Councils for the universities, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) kicked against the government’s action.

At its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Niger Delta University (NDU), Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State in February, the union expressed dismay over what it described as “the continued attack and erosion of autonomy of public universities, as enshrined in the Universities Miscellaneous Act, through illegal dissolution of Governing Councils.”

ASUU National President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, in the communique issued at the end of the meeting, however, condemned a situation in which university vice-chancellors in connivance with the Federal and State Ministries of Education are illegally running the universities.

“They have taken over the functions of the Council through illegal contract awards, approval of promotions, and recruitments without following due process. NEC condemns these anomalies in strong terms. It calls on the state and federal governments to reverse themselves where Governing Councils were dissolved without serving their terms and to reconstitute Councils whose tenures have expired,” the union stated.

The Vice-Chancellors, ASUU insisted, are also strongly advised to stop taking matters meant for Councils to the ministries or state commissioners for approval as this has great consequences for the future of the universities.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the Chairman, ASUU-Lagos Zone, Prof Adelaja Odukoya, who described the development “as sad and most unfortunate,” regretted that the Federal Government action has made the universities an ungovernable space with some Vice-Chancellors transformed into “tin gods” while corruption is at an unimaginable crescendo.

He said: “Added to this frustration, low morale have become the lots of the hitherto demotivated and unappreciated academics whose promotions cannot be processed because of the absence of Councils.

“Illegality is by the same token being institutionalised. The government by this act is destroying the universities and undermining autonomy of our universities. Back door employment is going on with unqualified staff employed based on parochial considerations.”

Regrettably, Odukoya further explained that these illegal employments are often skewed in favour of non-academics whose ratio is before now four to one in the system, adding that those employed on parochial basis would never be loyal to the system and are forever loyal to their godfather as an armour for their incompetence.

“All said, the Nigerian university system is the ultimate loser,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), like its academic counterpart, has also frowned at the delay by the government in appointing Governing Councils of federal and state universities.

SSANU, in its communique issued at the end of the 47th Regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which took place at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in March, berated the government for its action, saying the absence of Governing Councils does not only cause a setback in the development of universities, but it also cost universities so much trepidation as Vice-Chancellors have to travel to Abuja to seek for approval of the Minister of Education and state universities to their state Commissioners of Education for matters that should have been handled by Governing Councils.

To correct the anomalies, the union, therefore, called on the government to urgently reconstitute dissolved Governing Councils of federal and some state universities to engender smooth administration of universities and to also exercise its autonomy thereby saving Vice-Chancellors from the ordeal of shuttling between their institutions and Abuja and their state Government Houses to obtain permission before embarking on a simple project.

SSANU, in the communique signed by its National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, reiterated that Governing Councils in place would also checkmate the excesses of Vice-Chancellors and governors in state universities, who overzealously shun due process of the university system.

Curiously, SSANU Vice President, South-West, Dr Abdussobur Salaam, described the state of universities without Governing Council “as shameful,” saying universities are supposed to be governed through their Councils.

“A situation where Councils have not been in place for almost 10 months, implies that most federal universities are operating “ultra vires and against institutional norms,” he stressed, lamenting that this situation has greatly affected the governance of the universities, especially in their global ranking.

Salaam, who stated that among the parameters for ranking of a university is its adherence to established laws, norms, and procedures, noted: “As such, can we say a university is adhering to its laws when the body that is supposed to regulate policies and represent the ownership of the institution is not in place.

“Issues such as promotions, appointments, property, investments and award of contracts fall under the purview of the Governing Council. It is, therefore, anomalous that such responsibilities are now being taken to the Federal Ministry of Education for approval.

“The Minister of Education or the state Ministry of Education is not known to the laws setting up the universities. And hence, going to them to seek approvals for appointments, promotions and other responsibilities of Council can be clearly considered to be illegal.”

Also, rising from its Congress in February, the breakaway faction of ASUU, the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) called President Bola Tinubu in line with the declaration of his administration’s commitment to enthrone University Autonomy, should correct the error of dissolution of the Governing Councils of federal universities without reference to the Universities Miscellaneous Provisions (Amendment) Act 2003, which is also referred to as the Universities Autonomy Act No. 1, 2007.

According to its National President, ‘Niyi Sunmonu, Section 3(2A) of the Amendment Act states in respect to the tenure of Governing Councils, that “the Council so constituted shall have a tenure of four years from the date of its inauguration provided that where a Council is found to be incompetent and corrupt it shall be dissolved by the Visitor and a new Council shall be immediately constituted for the effective functioning of the university.”

“It is our belief that the action of correcting the errors will negate the unintended impression that the government is unappreciative of the invaluable services of the distinguished Nigerians some of whom were literally begged to put their wealth of experience at the service of the nation’s educational system,” the union added.

Stakeholders

Miffed by the development, a former Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, Prof Dipo Kolawole, lamented that in this country, national leadership has the tendency to legitimise illegitimacy.

The retired don, who noted that the operational existence of a university depends on broad guidance and supervision of a Governing Council, explained that the checks and balances for effective and efficient operational behaviour of the university depend on the monitoring responsibility of the Governing Council.

He said: “When there is no Council, who performs the roles of Finance and General Purposes Committee? Who carries out the roles of the Tenders Board for the award of contracts? Who performs the roles of Appointments and Promotions Committee for the promotion and discipline of staff?

“The non-existence of Council tends to appropriate too much power to the university management with consequences of abuse. And indeed, it can create power absolutism and excessive dictatorship. It is an empowerment for the enthronement of imperial vice-chancellorship which is an anathema in an academic community. It is a corruption of the intentions and purposes of the university statute.”

Fundamentally, Prof Kolawole asked why should it be so tedious for a focused and serious government to constitute Governing Councils of universities to the extent of creating a vacuum for nine months.

“The Obasanjo administration cured this anomaly in 1999, when Prof Tunde Adeniran was the Minister of Education. We have the tendency of regressing from treasurable policies,” he pointed out.

According to him, the failure to have functional Governor Councils for federal universities for upwards of nine months is symptomatic of the government’s contempt for our universities in particular and education in general.

Also, in his reaction, a former Dean, Faculty of Arts, and retired don at the University of Ibadan (UI), Prof Ademola Dasylva, however, recalled that the Governing Council of any university has significant statutory roles to play.

Therefore, he noted that the absence of a Governing Council has serious implications on the implementation of fiscal policy matters, such as giving approval or otherwise on expenditures that exceed the maximum amount a Vice-Chancellor could spend or approve.

For example, Dasylva explained that in some cases, a Vice-Chancellor’s approval on any capital project does not exceed N50 million, anything above that must get to the Governing Council for approval.

He said: “There are other critical issues such as staff recruitment, promotion and staff disciplinary matters that involve termination of appointment of a staff, which must get to the Governing Council for final decision and approval.

“Ditto the conferment of honorary doctoral degrees recommended by the university Senate must be approved by the Governing Council. The absence of the Governing Council slows down the smooth and unhindered running of the university system in these and other related matters.”

Besides, Dasylva stated that two things are predictable under the current situation, which is that some innovative Vice-Chancellors pull the professional resources of their seasoned administrative personnel including the Registrars and Bursars together to find ways around the critical gap to prevent a systemic abuse and collapse; while the other predictable issue that may happen is for some ambitious Vice-Chancellors to take advantage of the absence of Governing Councils and become laws unto themselves by arrogating the powers and critical roles of Governing Councils to themselves.

Despite the seeming distractions and apparent delay in appointing Governing Councils for federal universities, he said the Federal Government through its Minister of Education must have approved an administrative template to guide the Vice-Chancellors in running the universities in the absence of Governing Councils.

But, Dasylva insisted that any further delay in the appointment of Governing Councils has far-reaching implications for the universities, even as he noted that the universities should be a priority of the Federal Government, as the universities need the urgent attention of the Federal Government in critical areas in terms of a holistic staff welfare and students well-being.

“I believe it is time to consider Prof Nimi Briggs Report, scale up the recommended salaries and emoluments in light of the abysmal state of the naira value, approve and implement without further delay,” he added.

On his part, a don at Lagos State University (LASU), School of Transport and Logistics, Prof Samuel Gbadebo Odewumi, expressed worry that universities running without governing councils is a huge drag on the administration of the institutions.

He bemoaned a situation in which the Vice-Chancellors will have to run to the Minister of Education in order to attend to routine decisions that the Governing Council Chairmen ordinarily would have approved for later ratification of the whole council.

On the negative implications of non-existence of Councils, he said: “This arrangement is financially draining in the sense that the Vice-Chancellors will be flying to see the Minister in Abuja, who often is not always available, while the pressure on the Minister will definitely slow down decision making.

“For instance, in the absence of Council, promotions of staff will be in abeyance and budgets will also be in tentative mode; other issues, including Condition of Service, Appointment of principal officers such as Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Librarian and Bursar will be in suspension.”

Based on the foregoing, Odewumi said it is thus important to press it on the Federal Government that this lacuna is detrimental to the good governance of the tertiary education system.

Also, criticising the government’s action, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (COCSON), while reacting to the dissolution, said the dissolution of the governing councils of federal universities by President Bola Tinubu last year was illegal as it did not follow provisions of Universities Autonomy Act No. 1, 2007.

According to COCSON, the Federal Government, by the extant laws of universities, has no power to dissolve the governing council, unless they are found incompetent or wanting.

The university system, it said by this action of the government, is left without a head and hence subjected to political dictates, whims and caprices.