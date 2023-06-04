Disquiet In Pdp Over Makinde, Wike, Ibori’s Visit To Tinubu

The visit of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and former governor of Del ta State, James Ibori, to Aso presidential villa on Friday is causing disquiet in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This was the second time Makinde and Wike will be visiting Bola Tinubu since he emerged as Nigeria’s president.

The inclusion of Ibori, who had for long, been in control of Delta State politics even when he was serving a prison term in London, is causing concern in PDP. The former Delta governor lost out in the last elections, to his godson, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and therefore, joined the league of aggrieved PDP members led by Wike.

The leading opposition party appeared to have put its house in order since it lost the general elections. Though the Deputy National Chairman (North), Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, was appointed acting National Chairman to replace the sacked National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, activities at the party’s national secretariat seemed to have been put on hold since then.

Ayu’s sack by his ward in Benue State, Igyorov council ward of Gboko Local Government Area, was upheld by the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese on Friday. Justice Ikpambese in his judgement, held that “Going by the provisions of Article 46(1)of the PDP Constitution, the ward executive committee of the PDP have the powers to discipline a member of the National Executive Committee of the party.”

A source at the PDP national secretariat explained that the inactivity at the party was because of the ongoing court case, on the status of the former National Chairman. “We are waiting to see how the case will end. Now that it has ended, you are going to see much activities.

After our retreat tomorrow (yesterday), we will come back stronger and play our expected role as an opposition party,” he said. Political watchers had expressed misgivings over the Friday’s visit by Governor Makinde and others, to Tinubu. But the party source said there was nothing to worry about. “They are playing politics.

I can assure you that Makinde is not leaving PDP; watch out, he will be in Bauchi tomorrow for our retreat,” he assured. At the Bauchi retreat yesterday, party leaders from across the country were in attendance at the retreat. Makinde, who present as well, called for healing process after the general elections, for the party to make meaningful progress.

“I must agree that there were so many disagreements between us before the 2023 general elections and the healing process must start now,” the governor said, and urged governors elected on the platform of the PDP to continue to play the stabilising role in the affairs of the party. PDP candidate in the February 23 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was among party leaders, who attended the retreat.

Although Wike was absent at the retreat, his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, attended. Zamafara State Governor, Dauda Dare, who recently declared N9 trillion asset, as well as other newly elected governors, were equally present. The sack of Ayu might be a huge relief to the party.

The former National Chairman was loathed even by his fellow National Working Committee (NWC) members, due to his style of leadership. The source disclosed that some NWC members, who had kept away from the party activities, have returned. Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has emerged as the Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors’ forum while Siminalaya Fubara of the PDP is the new deputy chairman.

Announcing the position of the governors shortly after their meeting, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, said, that the 13 governors have unanimously endorsed Bala Mohammed as the chairman of the PDP Governors’ forum and Sir Siminalaya Fubara of Rivers State as deputy. Fintiri said the Bauchi State Governor was elected based on his track records, competence and capability to steer the forum to greater heights.

In his acceptance speech, Mohammed thanked the PDP governors for selecting him to serve in that capacity and promised not to disappoint them. The new chairman of the PDP governor’s forum promised to work hand-inhand with his colleagues for the development of the party. Mohammed, who said his emergence was a mark of honour to him and the entire people of Bauchi State, urged his colleagues to support him in order to move the forum and the PDP forward.

The meeting witnessed the presence of the 11 PDP governors, and representatives of Imo State and Edo states respectively. Some of the dignitaries present at the retreat are Governors of Adamawa – Umaru Fintiri; Bayelsa – Duoye Diri; Bauchi – Bala Mohammed; Delta – Sheriff Oborevwori; Osun – Ade – mola Adeleke; Oyo – Seyi Makinde; Rivers – Siminal – ayi Fubara; Plateau – Caleb Mutfwang; Taraba – Agbu Kefas; Zamafara – Dauda Dare and Edo – Godwin Obaseki (was represented by his deputy, Philip Shuaibu). Others are the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar; the National Working Committee of the party led by the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara; former PDP National Chairman, Ahmed Makarfi; former Board of Trustees Chairman, Walid Jibril; former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu; former Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal and Kogi State Governorship candidate, Dino Melaye. Also, serving National Assembly members and the newly elected ones; the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, who’s also the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman; among others were all in attendance. Atiku has told the newly elected and re-elected governors as well as National Assembly member not to lose hope in their struggle.

Atiku made the call while delivering his speech at the PDP retreat seminar organised for elected officials at Banquet Hall Government House, yesterday in Bauchi. Atiku noted that the parts can only make progress if they collective work together and set aside past issues and face the challenges ahead. “Let us not continue to face yesterday’s battles” while not forgetting the party’s manifesto based on our individual differences.

In his words: “I join our host Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and our acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Aliyu Damagum and other previous speakers in welcoming all of you in this very important occasion; a retreat for the National Assembly members-elect on the platform of PDP and other minority parties. According to him, the retreats were typically for stock taking or reflection for introspection for preparation and also for revitalization.

He said that a retreat such as that was like a meeting you have with someone or group about to embark on a very important journey or mission. It’s also to dis – cuss what was expect from the journey, how to prepare adequately on that journey including pieces of advice on how to handle the various challenges that may be encountered along the way and also along the destination.

“Let me however say few words about the importance of your important assignments as National Assembly members as party and also an opposition party, based on the results announced by the INEC, pending the determination of electoral challenges in the court, our members-elect are not in the majority at the National Assembly. So for the time being, I urge you to prepare to work as an effective and constructive opposition while also preparing for positive role as majority party when the cases are resolved.” The former Vice President urged them not to lose hope. “Don’t ever lose hope in your struggle”,he said.