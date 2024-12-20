Disquiet In Oyo As Olubadan Opposes Planned Installation Of Iyalode

Share

In Yorubaland generally, the title ‘Iyalode’ means the queen of the ladies or women in any particular setting. It is a title bestowed on the most distinguished lady in the town.

Any lady or woman confer with such dignified title must command a force of powerful warrior in the case of fighting for the rights of women.

She must also have a voice in the council of the chiefs within such a town or community.

The primary duty of an Iyalode was to represent the interest of women among other duties, and to achieve this, she attended meetings with the chiefs-in- council and partake in the discussion and decision making over important matters and policies of the community.

Historically, the office signified a voice that represented women at the traditional council, therefore, she served as a balance in traditional governance. The status quo on this remains till today.

He last bearer of revered title or crown of ‘Iyalode of Yorubaland’ was the late Chief Alaba Lawson of Egbe. The title was bestowed on her by the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi.

Until her demise, Chief Lawson was a force to be reckoned with within the land, as she was highly respected and commanded the attention of the people and the community.

History

The institution of the Iyalode is notable in Ibadanland. The Iyalode used to be the most senior female in the hierarchy of chiefs in the ancient Oyo Empire.

Among such Iyalodes in Ibadan was the famous Madam Efunsetan Aniwura, the second on the line coming after Madam Subuola, who lived between 1851 and 1869, and was the first Iyalode of Ibadan.

The list of Iyalode of Ibadan, according to historical records included: Iyalode Subuola, c.1851-1869; Iyalode Efunsetan Aniwura, c.1870- 1874; Iyalode Iyaola, 1874-1893; Iyalode Lanlatu Asabi Giwa, 1894-1913; Iyalode Isale Osun, 1914-1917; and Iyalode Romlatu Ajisomo, 1917-1934.

• Others were: Iyalode Rukayat Amosa Akande (alias Iyalode Ita Areegbeomo, 1935-1948; Iyalode Abimbola, 1948-1961; Iyalode Aminatu Abiodun (1924-2018) who was the 13th Iyalode of Ibadan. Iyalode, Madam Theresa Laduntan Oyekanmi has been the current Iyalode since 2019 till date.

• Often described as the most powerful woman in Ibadan before her death, Iyalode Abiodun was noted for her influence within the Olubadan-in-Council; the traditional government of the kingdom and among its market women.

The most famous Iyalode of them all, Madam Efunsetan Aniwura, was a very rich and powerful trader, who rose to become an influential high chief. Apart from personifying her name ‘Aniwura’ (owner of gold), which signified wealth, she was also a woman of great authority and power.

She was also regarded as one of the leading slave dealers in the 19th century in Ibadan. These factors most probably afforded her the opportunity to be made the Iyalode at the time.

In the early times, according to Ibadan history, few exceptional and enterprising women played important roles in the body polity.

Efunsetan Aniwura’s contributions to the pre-colonial entrepreneurship and economic development of Ibadanland is well documented and immortalised by the erection of her statue at Challenge Round About in present day Ibadan.

There is, however, a wall of difference between Iyalode and present day title of Iyaloja..Iyaloja/ Iyalaje (Head of market women) is in charge of market administration.

However, of the two titles, Iyalode gains much recognition and acceptance as well as power and influence than Iyaloja. In the tradition of Ibadan, Iyalode equates the traditional title of High Chiefs of Ibadanland.

A woman bestowed that title must have climbed the traditional ladder of about 21 steps, and she must be attending the Olubadanin-Council meetings, representing the womenfolk.

It is not considered just an honourary title conferred on just any wealthy or influential person as it is likely the case elsewhere in other towns or communities.

Traditional roles

Traditionally, the Iyalode signifies the “Queens of Ladies” and is given to the most prominent and distinguished lady in or from the town.

Like many other notable chieftaincy titles given by the Oba, the Iyalode has assisting lieutenants such as the Otun Iyalode, Osi, and Ekerin Iyalode just like we have Otun Olubadan, Osi Olubadan; Otun Balogun and Osi Balogun.

Historically, the Ìyálóde did not only serve as a representative of women in the council, but also as a political and economic influencer in pre-colonial and colonial Nigeria.

Uproar

Considering all these attributes of an Iyalode, it can now be seen that a person who is installed as an Iyalode in Ibadanland cannot be compared to just any wealthy woman conferred with such title by any group of persons as an honourary title.

This position necessitated the uproar raised among the Olubadan-inCouncil when an unidentified group was said to be preparing to install an Iyalode of Oyo State last week.

Ordinarily, an Iyalode of Oyo State must be seen to be senior to an Iyalode of Ibadan since Ibadan is a town within Oyo State.

But can such a woman, however, old or young; wealthy and influential, robs shoulders with an Iyalode of Ibadanland, who must have spent almost 20 or more years in the traditional chieftaincy line before being installed as Iyalode?

Intervention

For this reason, the 89-year old Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1, convened a meeting of the Olubadan-in-Council on Monday, November 25, 2024, at the Oke Aremo Palace, where it was declared that the planned installation of an individual as the Iyalode of Oyo State was illegal, and that it must be stopped.

In attendance at the Olubadan –in-Council session to show their strong disapproval were almost all the members of the Olubadanin-Council.

The roll call include; Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja; Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola; Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Kolawole Adegbola; Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Eddy Oyewole-Foko; Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Olubunmi Dada-Isioye; Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Dauda Abiodun Azeez; Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; and Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Akeem Mobolaji Adewoyin.

Noting that such title was illegal and unknown to the law of Oyo State, and conferring it on anybody by any group or individuals must be rescinded, the Olubadan- in- Council in a release after two hours meeting, directed that “any group by whatever name called to suspend every other chieftaincy installation particularly the one slated for Thursday, 28th November, 2024 at Mapo Hall in Ibadan for peace to reign in the land”.

Extending its position to the Iyaloja title, the council said it frowned at the proliferation of chieftaincy titles among traders in the city, noting that only those who were installed with the knowledge of the Olubadan palace would be given appropriate recognition.

The council also called on market men and women in the ancient city of Ibadan not to allow unnecessary bickering over political positions to affect their primary mandate of buying and selling in the land.

The release made available to journalists after the meeting reads in part: “Information brought to the attention of the Olubadan-in-Council has it that some unscrupulous elements among the market leaders in the ancient city have perfected plans to install Iyalode of Oyo state.

Iyalode is a traditional title which is not a toy in the hands of any group of people. “Such installation is illegal and unknown to Oyo state Chiefs Law 2000 and Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

The appointment of Iyalode is an exclusive preserve of the people of the town under the leadership of their traditional ruler who is the consenting and presiding authority. “Each town or city has its own Iyalode.

That position is a traditional title which is peculiar to each town. It is not an honorary title that can be dashed out to anyone.

Are they saying that the Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief (Mrs)Theresa Laduntan Oyekanmi who waited for 42 years to become Iyalode of Ibadanland to be answerable to an individual who was just handpicked from the street by a faceless group of people?

“We call on the security agencies in the state to arrest and apprehend the sponsors and beneficiaries of this illegal act.’’

Golden Angel reacts

Golden Angel International Fans Club (Foundation), which was the organization touted to install the now forestalled Iyalode of Oyo State, following the position of the Olubadan of Ibadan on the matter has written to the Olubadan-In-Council to clarify its position on the title.

The club’s letter, signed by its President, Ambassador Bukola Babayale, and Secretary, Alhaji Mudashiru Adebayo, emphasised that the title of “Iyalode Of Golden Angel” conferred by the club is purely honourary and not affiliated with the traditional titles of Ibadanland.

The Golden Angel International Fans Club (Foundation) explained that its titles, including the “Iyalode of Golden Angel” title, are symbolic and intended to promote unity, solidarity, and excellence among its members.

The club assured the OlubadanIn-Council that it holds the traditional institution in high esteem and would never intentionally undermine or disrespect the customs and traditions of Ibadanland.

In fact, the club reiterated its deep respect for the Olubadan and the traditional institution, stating, “We hold the Olubadan of Ibadanland and the traditional institution in the highest esteem and would never intentionally do anything to undermine or disrespect the revered customs and traditions of Ibadanland.”

Distancing itself from the controversy, the Golden Angel International Fans Club (Foundation) has stated that its title (Iyalode of Golden Angel) is not derived from the traditional titles of Ibadan – land.

The club has urged the Olubadan-In-Council to disregard any misconceptions or concerns regarding its titles. The move by the Golden Angel International Fans Club (Foundation), it was said to be a step towards avoiding any potential conflict with the Olubadan and the traditional institution.

By clarifying its position, the club said it “aims to promote a better understanding of its titles and their significance within the organisation”.

