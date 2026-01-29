Disquiet In Osogbo, As Gang Violence Takes Toll On Residents

Background

Known for its calm and peaceful nature, Osogbo has now be turned into a disquiet place with no one not sure of what will happen next or where the next attack will spring from as many of the city’s neighbourhoods have become flashpoints of tension and uncertainty.

Areas affected include Orita Elelede, Asoje, Egbetedo, IdaleOsun, Oke-Abesu, and other adjoining communities, where residents now live in constant fears, have to watch over their shoulders, restrict their movements and interactions and most times restrict their movements and shut the doors of their businesses and officers earlier than usual.

As of Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the death toll from a violent attack that followed the killing of a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kazeem Oyebamiji, had risen to three, with several others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

Genesis of disquiet

Oyebamiji was killed on Sunday, January 18, 2026, in Osogbo following an attack on motor- cyclists by a gang of hoodlums operating in parts of the town. The incident reportedly occurred around the Orita Elelede axis, close to Asoje Junction. Sources said the gang involved is based in the Asoje area and is allegedly loyal to an individual identified simply as Lekan.

The victim, identified as Kazeem Oyewole, was allegedly attacked while riding a motorcycle with another individual. Oyewole was said to have died during the incident, while the second motorcyclist reportedly escaped with injuries.

Further findings revealed that the deceased was the Personal Assistant to a chieftain of the Nation- al Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as Asiri Eniba. His killing, residents believed, triggered a chain of violent reactions across the town.

… attacks

On Monday, January 19, 2026, in what appeared to be a reprisal attack, two persons were shot by suspected hoodlums, said to be on a revenge mission over the killing of Oyebamiji. Armed men reportedly stormed parts of Osogbo, shooting sporadically and sending residents fleeing for safety.

One of the victims, identified as Abiodun Olanipekun, was said to have been hit by a stray bullet and later confirmed dead. Olanipekun reportedly died at the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital after sustaining a spinal injury and respiratory failure caused by the gunshot, according to the death certificate obtained by this correspondent.

… family griefs laments son’s killing

Speaking on the incident, Olanipekun’s aunt, Afon Oluwafunke, narrated how the tragedy unfolded; “He (Olanipekun), said he was going to buy Garri for supper after coming back from work, after drinking the Garri, he sat at the woman’s shop. He had a friend.

“The woman gave him N200 to buy Akara on that same road. So, he saw Biodun on his way and asked, ‘Is there work tomorrow? Did the engineer say we should come?’ That was what they were discussing when some men driving a Hilux and a Camry parked and came down aggressively.

“They asked, ‘What are you doing there?’ That was how they started shooting.” She added that another victim, who was with Olanipekun, was shot in the arm and fell to the ground. According to her account; “The one in the main ward was shot in the arm. He fell, and Biodun fell on him while they were trying to escape. The bullet hit Biodun on the neck and back. We later went to the mortuary to pick his body and were told to obtain his death certificate, which is what we are working on now.”

Residents of affected areas told this reporter that fear has gripped the communities, with many avoiding public spaces and night outings, as the presence of armed hoodlums remains a concern.

.. Police: Investigation ongoing

Reacting to the incident, the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, said no arrest had been made as of the time of filing this report. He also denied knowledge of any reprisal attack, stating that investigations were ongoing.

… Osun APC condemns killings

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned what it described as extra-judicial killings of those it claimed to be its members by hoodlums allegedly working for politicians in the state. The party urged the police and all other statutory security services to beef up their professional strategies with a view to bringing the culprits and their sponsors to book and for justice to take its course.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, the party said three people were killed by the assailants. Providing an account of the in- cident, the statement said; “Surprisingly, on Friday, shortly after the superlative 87th birthday anniversary of former Governor Bisi Akande in Ila-Orangun, another bizarre gruesome murder of a member of the APC in the ancient town, took place.

“The victim, Mr Lateef Ajitoba, was the driver to Alhaji Rasheed Adeniji, the Osun State APC Assistant Organising Secretary, who doubles as one of the personal aides of Chief Akande. Ajitoba, who was very active during the birthday anniversary, was released by his boss to go home for a deserved rest.

“Members of the household who got in touch with Ajitoba’s boss through telephone calls when the father of the house did not show up at home were surprised that he had been released the previous evening. The effort of a search party later revealed that the mangled body of Ajitoba, with several axe cuts on his body, was discovered inside a gutter at the Oke-Ogbun, Osogbo Road, IlaOrangun.

“The efforts of the members of the family of the deceased to identify his killer proved abortive, however, it was believed to be a political killing, based on the timing and the place it occurred, which was the very day that the members and chieftains of the APC political family trooped to the ancient town of Ila-Orangun, from across the country to honour their revered leader, Akande, who was the maiden national chairman of the APC.”

The statement further said another incident was the murder of one Mr Kazeem Oyebamiji, a former unit chairman of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers on Sunday, January 19, 2026. Olabisi said information gathered revealed that the suspected killers of Oyebamiji were allegedly close to the source of power in the state and have been on the police wanted list for some of the political killings recorded in the state in the past.

According to APC; “As if that was not enough, the peace of Osogbo was temporarily put into confusion on Sunday evening when the news of the gruesome murder of one Mr Kazeem Oyebamiji, former Unit Chairman of the Osun State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), filtered in.

“The sight of the lifeless body of Oyebamiji, as shown on the trending social media, was gory, as he was stripped naked, had his bleeding head broken, ostensibly by hard objects, and also lying in a gutter.

“It was gathered that the suspected killers of Oyebamiji are close to the source of power in the state and have been on the police wanted list for some of the past political killings. Information also has it that the suspects are taking undue advantage of both the immunity and fortification of the state government’s abode to evade arrest.” APC further recounted that some yet to be identified assailants mur- dered a leader of the NURTW in the state, who was an apologist of the APC, Mr Adeboye Ademoroti, on November 27, 2025.

… residents tasked security agencies

Meanwhile, residents have continued to call on security agencies to step up patrols and restore calm to the affected neighbourhoods, as tension remains high across parts of Osogbo.

“The police and all other statutory security services should beef up their professional strategies with a view to bringing the culprits and their sponsors to book and for justice to take its course,’’ said the residents in a press statement on the development.

“The reactionary elements who are thinking that the forthcoming governorship election in the state could be won through violence like that of 2022 should have a rethink as the proverbial snake of yesterday has since ported to another place,” the statement concluded.