Disquiet In Delta As EFCC Arrests Okowa

There was disquiet in Asaba, the Delta State capital yesterday news trickled in that former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph checks revealed that residents were shocked to hear that Okowa allegedly bought shares worth N40 billion in one of the commercial banks in Nigeria to float the UTM Floating Liquefied Natural Gas and that he diverted derivation funds from the Federation Account between 2015 and 2023, to the tune of N1.3 trillion and allegedly used it for other purposes.

No one could be reached within his political family, including his Commissioner for Finance, Okenmor Fidelis Tilije, who was reappointed into the position by the incumbent Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, to shed light on the allegations.

Prior to this arrest, the First Republican Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, in an open letter had complained about the gaps in infrastructure, economic and human capital development of the state within the years under review.

Shortly after the former governor left office, he lamented that he misappropriated the 13 per cent derivation funds that accrued to oil rich state for eight years and short-paid the riverine areas through the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) that the money was meant for.

