Disquiet At Benue Varsity Over Appointment Of New VC

Due process not followed in selection process – Group

It’s our turn to produce next VC – Community

DISAGREEMENT The appointment of a new VC for MOAUM has been marred by controversies. The state Governor and Visitor to the university has been accused of favouritism and nepotism for allegedly appointing his ‘brother’, but the governor denies such rumour, saying the process is still ongoing

There are discordant tunes at the Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi (MOAUM), the former Benue State University (BSU) following the appointment of a new ViceChancellor for the institution.

The state-owned university is shopping for a new Vice-Chancellor following the end of five-year single term of the outgoing substantive Vice-Chancellor, Prof Joe Tor Iorpuu, whose tenure lapsed in June, 2025. Iorpuu, a Professor of Theatre Arts was appointed the sixth substantive Vice- Chancellor of the university in 2021, by immediatepast Governor of the state and the then Visitor to the university, Chief Samuel Ortom.

The Governing Council, however, approved in June, Prof Iorpuu’s annual leave in line with the university’s extant laws, which paved the way for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor. Again, in order to avoid any administrative lacuna in the system, the Governing Council appointed the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academics, Prof Simon Terver Ubwa as Vice-Chancellor in an acting capacity till completion of the process for appointing a new helmsman in accordance with the university regulations. However, the selection process for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the university seemed to be challenged as controversies have continued to trail the appointment process.

Some sections of the university community are angling for a Professor from within the university, while a section of the state, which are flying the kite of being marginalised in the university project is rooting for one of their own to be appointed as the next substantive Vice-Chancellor.

Meanwhile, the other group which is silent about the entire process are of the view that the new Vice-Chancellor for the institution could come from anywhere, is insisting that whoever emerges at the end of the process should be ready to uphold the vision and mission of the university in line with the aspirations of the founding fathers.

According to them, for the new Vice-Chancellor to get the confidence of the members of the university community, the new helmsman should be ready to take the university to the next level in terms of quality leadership, development, openness, as well as to foster healthy working relationship with the staff unions and other stakeholders for the overall development of the state university.

Until his appointment as Vice-Chancellor of MOAUM in 2021, Prof Iorapuu served two terms as the Head of Department (HOD) Theatre and Film Arts at the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Dean of the Faculty of Arts for two terms, and a member of the university Governing Council of the same university, respectively.

Crisis

Meanwhile, few months to his exit as Vice-Chancellor, Prof Iorpuu, was granted annual leave overseas, a development which was later misconstrued and taken in some quarters as been suspended from office.

Following the approval of his annual leave, which took effect from June 10, 2025 by the Governing Council, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof Ubwa, was named the Acting Vice-Chancellor, but has since been relieved of such appointment. With the expiration of Prof Iorapuu’s five-year tenure, the battle to succeed him however started with several candidates within and outside the university joined the race to jostle for the plump job.

But, in what appeared like a back door arrangement, there was the purported announcement of the former Head of Department (HOD) of Mass Communication of the institution, Prof Vitalis Torwel, a Reverend Father, as the seventh substantive Vice-Chancellor to succeed Prof Tor Iorpuu.

The purported appointment of Prof Torwel, who hailed from Tsambe District of Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State, and said to be a brother to the incumbent Governor of the state and current Visitor to the university, Hyacinth Alia, generated controversy across the state. The emergence of Torwel was initially greeted with jubilations, but erupted into protests a few hours later across all nooks and crannies of the state as different groups and sections of the state faulted the process that led to his emergence as new Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The process would be completed and a public announcement of the new helmsman shall be made by the Visitor

The various groups, however, demanded and called for a transparent and fair process in the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor, seriously condemned Torwel’s emergence, describing it as an act of nepotism and favouritism. Consequently, ‘a concerned Benue son,’ Emmanuel Adi, in his widely circulated “formal statement of condemnation regarding lack of transparency and alleged nepotism in the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor at the university,” condemned in strongest terms what he described “as evident subversion of due process and probable nepotistic interference.”

According to Adi, due process was not followed in the selection or otherwise of the new Vice Chancellor for MOAUM as Visitor of the university, Governor Hyacinth Alia, adopted nepotism to fulfill all righteousness. He said: “Credible rumors circulating within academic and public spheres indicate that a relative of the Visitor to the university has been pre-selected for the position in blatant disregard of established principles of meritocracy, fairness, and transparency.

“This allegation, if true, constitutes an egregious act of nepotism that would gravely undermine the institution’s academic integrity and governance standards.” In the protest statement, which he copied the Governor’s Office; the National Universities Commission (NUC), the agency supervising university education in the country; and other relevant agencies, Adi itemised what he called the prescribed procedures for VC’s appointment, as guided by Nigerian regulatory frameworks and governance best practices which the university must align with.

These criteria or guidelines, he listed to include that Establishment of a statutorily-mandated Search/ Selection Committee: Comprising University Council members, Senate representatives, and independent subject-matter experts, on which the Visitor appoints the VC based on reasoned recommendations from this body.

Similarly, he cited other criteria as public advertisement for the vacancy for inviting suitably qualified internal and external candidates via competitive, criteriadriven processes; transparent shortlisting, assessment, and interviews in which evaluations must apply pre-published benchmarks to ensure objectivity; reasoned recommendation to the Visitor: the committee submits ranked candidates (if applicable) with a documented rationale; strict adherence to public Service Rules, NUC Guidelines, and University Statutes; among others requirements. According to him, the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s Public Service Rules (2021 or latest); mandates fairness, merit and transparency in public appointments (Part II, Section 2.2 on Appointments).

Added to this, he stated that the NUC Guidelines on University Governance (2018 or latest: stipulates transparent processes for key leadership appointments (Section 4.3 on Appointment of Vice Chancellors)’ while the University Statutes also stipulates local provisions defining VC appointment modalities that must be followed explicitly. Adi, who among his concerns insisted that many Professors jostled for the position of Vice Chancellor of the university, demanded immediate suspension of any irregular appointment action pending the institution of a fully transparent review.

Now, he “insists on publication of the selection criteria, committee membership, and advertised position (if any) and called for official retraction of the Press Secretary’s unauthorised statement and formal communication from the university leadership detailing corrective steps. Besides, Adi urged strict adherence to statutory mechanisms to restore confidence in the university’s governance and academic leadership, stressing that failure to address these concerns forthwith risks precipitating a crisis in the university.

New Telegraph reports that few hours after the protest, Governor Alia, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula, denied appointing new VC for the state university as published one hour ago on November 3, 2025 The statement debunked the appointment of a new VC by the Governor and Visitor to the institution, explaining that the process for the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor for Father Adasu University, Makurdi is ongoing.

“The process would be completed and a public announcement of the new helmsman shall be made by the Visitor to the University, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia,” the statement added. Following the controversies trailing the said appointment of Prof Torwel, his alleged brother as the new Vice-Chancellor of the university, the governor had in a statement denied such claim.

To douse the tension, the governor, in a swift reaction again announced the appointment of Prof Emmanuel Kenen from the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) as the new Acting Vice-Chancellor, a development said to be based on the recommendation of the Governing Council, which nominated him (Kenen) to serve in an acting capacity for a period of not more than six months, in accordance with the provisions of the law establishing the university as contained in Gazette No. 3, Vol. 45, Part III, 16 (11 & 12).”

Governor Alia, while announcing Kenen’s appointment, however, urged him to bring to bear his wealth of academic experience, administrative competence, and visionary leadership in steering the affairs of the university during the six-month transitional period. The Visitor further charges the Acting VC to uphold the core values of excellence, discipline, innovation, and moral rectitude, which are the hallmarks of the university.

He reiterated that the institution must remain a centre of excellence in knowledge and character formation, producing graduates who will contribute meaningfully to the development of the state, and the nation at large. The governor, however, assured the university community of his administration’s continued support, even as he restated commitment to reposition the state tertiary education for global competitiveness through improved infrastructure, staff welfare, research development, and quality academic standards.

ASUU’s position

Specifically, the university lecturers, under their umbrella union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU- MOAUM), have not taken a formal position on the appointment of either the new Vice-Chancellor or the Acting VC for the university. However, the union recently had accused the state’s political class of politicising and interfering in the VC’s appointment process, raising concerns about fairness and integrity of such a process.

ASUU, according to New Telegraph’s findings, expressed deep concerns about the political process of appointing VCs in the state, citing cases of alleged manipulation and disregard for due process by the authorities and the government. The union, which re-echoed its commitment and concerns for academic excellence, staff welfare, and institutional progress, was said to often engage in dialogue to achieve its purpose.

Task before the acting VC

As Prof Kenen assumed office in an acting capacity, the main task before him during the six-month transition period among others, is to oversee the university’s operations and support the Governing Council in the selection process for a new substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university. Also, his role would involve upholding the university’s values of excellence, discipline, and innovation, as well as ensuring stability and continuity in the progress, while the appointment process is completed.

Aside from facilitating the selection of a substantive Vice-Chancellor, as one of his primary responsibility, he is expected to uphold institutional stability, provide leadership to maintain academic and administrative stability during the interim period, sustain the institution’s core values, and ensure continuity in moving the ivory tower forward in line with its mission of providing quality education and character formation.

Ethnic colouration

Amid controversies trailing the appointment process, a section of the state; Sankera community has decried what it described as “marginalisation of the area in the university project.” Piqued by the development, the people of Sankera, a geo-political axis of the state, represented by the Concerned Sankera Elites, challenged the lopsidedness in the appointment of principal officers of the university.

The people, who renewed their call for fairness, justice, and equity in the appointment process, insisted that it is their turn to produce the next VC for MOAUM. Expressing the displeasure and regret over the marginalisation of the area, the people lamented that for over three decades of the university’s existence, there has been a disproportionate representation of certain zones of the state in the appointment of principal officers, as Sankera has continued to be marginalised and schemed out in the university project, and blamed the state government for sustaining such posture. Curiously, the Concerned Sankera Elites, in a document circulated across the state, argued that it is their turn to produce the next Vice-Chancellor of the institution, saying:

“Yes, one will be right to argue that in university environment known for its posture on merit, competitiveness and excellence certain considerations such as geo-political and ethnic colouration should not be placed on the front burner in appointments, but here is Nigeria and Benue State where those considerations count, whether we like it or not as many groups or people have benefited from such opportunities why should Sankera case be an exception. “Given this historical and worrisome imbalance in the appointment of principal officers of the university from certain zones of the state, it is imperative that the current opportunity be used to right the wrongs of the past.”

The Concerned Elites, which noted that Sankera geo-political axis has produced outstanding scholars and professionals who are capable of leading the university to greater heights, stated that the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor from the area would not only be a gesture of fairness and equity, but also a recognition of the zone’s contributions to the university’s growth and development; as well as reinforces the university as a collective heritage of people of state irrespective of zones. The group added: “As the Visitor and the university’s governing council consider candidates for the position of a Vice Chancellor for MOAUM, we urge them to prioritise fairness, justice, and equity.

“We believe that a ViceChancellor from Sankera would bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the university by leveraging the zone’s rich cultural heritage and academic talent to drive growth and development of the institution. “As the cloud is thickening for the search for a new ViceChancellor, we reiterate our call for fairness, justice, and equity in the appointment process.”