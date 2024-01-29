Dispute Over Youth Service Age: NBA-SPIDEL sues FG, NYSC, 2 others

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest (NBA-SPIDEL) has filed a suit against the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) and three others at a Federal High Court in Abuja over the controversies relating to the legally permitted time to participate in youth service. The Federal Government, Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa and a music producer, Kenny Ogungbe, were joined as co-defendants in the matter. The suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/90/2024 was filed by SPIDEL’s Chairman, John Aikpokpo-Martins and Secretary, Funmi Adeogun, for themselves and on behalf of members of NBA-SPIDEL.

In the suit, NBA-SPIDEL want the court to determine whether by virtue of Section 2 (1) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84, LFN 2004, the 1st defendant (Musawa) and 2nd defendant (Ogungbe) can ‘suo motu’ determine and at their discretion, when to undergo and participate in the mandatory national youth service after qualifying for such service. It also wants the court to also determine whether the 1st and 2nd defendants fall within the statutory exemptions provided under the provisions of Sections 2(2) and 17 of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84 LFN 2004. The plaintiff also want the court to determine whether in view of the provisions of Section 2 and Section 13 (1) (2) & (3) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84, LFN 2004, the 1st defendant is not liable to be prosecuted by the 4th defendant for failure to make herself available for service for a continuous period of the service year upon mobilization and/or for making herself available for service after attaining 30 years of age in contravention of the provisions of the National Youth Service Corps Act Cap N84. LFN 2004.

Other reliefs being sought by the plaintiff included: “Whether in view of the provisions of Section 12(1) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84, LFN 2004, the 1st defendant is entitled to be employed as a cabinet minister of the cabinet of the Federal Government of Nigeria or as public servant/officer in the service of the Federal Government of Nigeria when being a graduate of a university, she has not/did not present the mandatory certificate of national service issued pursuant to the provisions of Section 11 of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84 LFN 2004. “Whether the act of the 4th defendant (Federal Government) in engaging and/or retaining the services of the 1st defendant as a cabinet minister in the employ of the Federal Government of Nigeria when she has not/did not present her certificate of National Service does not constitute a violent breach of the duty/obligation imposed on it as an employer and amount to aiding and abetting evasion of the national youth service scheme pursuant to the provisions of Sections 12(1) and 13(3) of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84 LFN 2004”. NBA-SPIDEL is consequently praying the court for a declaration that the act of the 3rd defendant in purporting to call up and mobilize the 1st and 2nd defendants for the mandatory National Youth Service Scheme after exceeding the age limit of 30 (thirty) years is unlawful, illegal and an affront to patriotism and a violent contravention of the provisions of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap. N84 LFN 2004. It also wants the court to declare that the 1st and 2nd defendants’ purported national service and the certificates of service purportedly issued by the 3rd defendant to the 1st and 2nd defendants are null and void, same having been issued contrary to the provisions of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap N84 LFN, 2004. The body also sought for an order compelling the 4th defendant through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation to prosecute the 1st and 2nd defendants for failure to make themselves available for national service immediately upon graduation from higher institutions, as required by the provisions of the National Youth Service Corps Act Cap N84. LFN 2004. It would be recalled that NBA-SPIDEL had issued a pre-action notice to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) sometimes in December, 2023 demanding that the NYSC prosecute Hannatu Musa Musawa and Kenny Ogungbe for violating the provisions of the NYSC Act. Subsequent upon the pre-action notice, the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, held a meeting with SPIDEL and explained his understanding of the provisions of the NYSC Act. However, NBA-SPIDEL was neither satisfied nor convinced by the explanation of the NYSC, hence the filing of the suit.