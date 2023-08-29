Dispute Over N238bn National Housing Fund As NLC Threatens To Pull Out

The management of the contributory National Housing Fund (NHF) has been a point of contention between the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

According to the NHF Act of 1992, all employers in the public and commercial sectors are mandated to make monthly remittances to the fund.

The Federal Government’s programme aims to raise money for the construction of reasonably priced residential homes for Nigerians.

The labour union recently threatened to withdraw from the contributing funds due to its discontent with how the fund was being managed, which sparked a dispute between the union and the nation’s leading mortgage institutions.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch, Mrs Timan Elayo, Group Head of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, refuted claims made by Mr Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC claiming that the administrative delays in the mortgage application process had allowed for corruption in the system.

She claimed that FMBN has granted ‘a considerable amount’ of NHF applications, but it was unable to grant all of the requests because of financial restrictions.

She continued by saying that a number of requests were turned down for mortgages since the applicants weren’t qualified.

She said, “Oh yes, workers are accessing mortgage. That statement is probably coming from the expectation that everybody who wants to get a mortgage can get it. That is not possible because if you go by the number of Nigerians that would want the houses against the amount of money that we have at our disposal to disburse.

“You will know that it is impossible to meet every request. First of all, there is a funding constraint that will limit the ability to meet requests. However, a large number are being met as much as we can and within the available resources.”

Chris Onyeka, the National Secretary-General of the NLC, disagreed with the FMBN’s assertion that Nigerian employees were obtaining mortgages through the NHF in an interview with Newsmen.

Onyeka charged the FMBN with failing to give the NHF’s intended beneficiaries accurate reports of the funds.