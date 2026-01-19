Displaced Benue Pregnant Women Faces Life-Threatening Challenges

Pregnant women living in Benue Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps are facing significant maternal health risks, including high rates of stillbirths, complications, and deaths during childbirth due to lack of standard care.

This is just as there is a reported high rate of births amid dire conditions, with some camps reporting up to 200 births per month.

Investigation by New Telegraph has revealed that despite the health risks challenges, organizations like the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) are relentlessly providing vital support, offering antenatal care, vaccinations, nutrition (like Vitamin A), and safe delivery assistance in camps like the Yelewata IDPs camp highlighting an urgent need for better health infrastructure in these displacement settings.