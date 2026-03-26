Dispatch Rider Killed As Tanker Driver Absconds In Lagos — LASTMA

A dispatch rider has been killed in a tragic road accident involving a fully loaded HOWO diesel tanker along the Cele Bridge axis of the Apapa–Oshodi Expressway.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), confirmed in a statement that the incident occurred when the tanker, bearing registration number RBC 38 XF, rammed into the motorcycle while in motion.

According to LASTMA, the impact left the rider trapped beneath the tanker, leading to his death at the scene. LASTMA officials stationed in the area quickly moved in to secure the scene of the crash.

They sealed off the area using safety cones and warning tapes to prevent further accidents and ensure the safety of other road users along the busy expressway. The tanker involved in the incident was later impounded by the agency.

However, the driver fled the scene after realising the seriousness of the accident. Police officers from the Ijesha Division later arrived to take over the situation, maintain security, and begin investigations in line with standard procedures.