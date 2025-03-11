Disparaging Leaders Bad Omen For Devt –Don Warns

Share

The Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, University of Uyo, Prof. Peter Esuh, has cautioned Nigerians and the media from speaking ill of those in position of authority, warning that such have negative impacts on the country’s image in the global community.

Addressing journalists in his office in Uyo Esuh, a Professor of Corporate Communication, Marketing and Applied Rhetorics, lamented that most Nigerians use social media which is global media to denigrate their leaders, without paying heed to its negative consequences in the g l o b a l community.

He said: “I am worried about the way we react to issues as Nigerians. Let me use this opportunity to say that traditional medium of communication has a way of protecting a country.

“I have been watching all these media houses, international media houses, I know what mainstream media could do and I also know what what traditional media could do.

“I have found that the rate at which we disparage our leaders in contemporary Nigerian Society is so alarming that it has affected our image internationally. “Most of our people do not know that the social media are global media.”

