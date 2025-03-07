Disney To Lay Off Nearly 6% Workforce

Share

The Walt Disney Company is laying off approximately 200 employees—nearly 6% of the combined workforce at its ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks units.

The Wall Street Journal made the announcement on Wednesday, indicating another wave of restructuring within the company.

The company is currently navigating industry-wide shifts in consumer behaviour and the declining influence of traditional cable television.

According to WSJ, several key divisions to be affected by this restructuring are: ABC’s long-running news magazine programmes, 20/20 and Nightline, are set to merge into a single unit, while the company is also eliminating the team behind FiveThirtyEight, the political and data analysis website.

