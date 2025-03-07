New Telegraph

March 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Disney To Lay…

Disney To Lay Off Nearly 6% Workforce

The Walt Disney Company is laying off approximately 200 employees—nearly 6% of the combined workforce at its ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks units.

The Wall Street Journal made the announcement on Wednesday, indicating another wave of restructuring within the company.

The company is currently navigating industry-wide shifts in consumer behaviour and the declining influence of traditional cable television.

According to WSJ, several key divisions to be affected by this restructuring are: ABC’s long-running news magazine programmes, 20/20 and Nightline, are set to merge into a single unit, while the company is also eliminating the team behind FiveThirtyEight, the political and data analysis website.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Rising Tech-Facilitated Gender Based Violence Raises Concern
Read Next

SEC Warns Investors Of Fraud Risks, Unregistered Investment Schemes 
Share
Copy Link
×