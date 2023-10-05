New Telegraph

October 5, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 5, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Dismissed Police Officer…

Dismissed Police Officer Among Suspects Paraded by Police in Abia

The Abia State Police Command yesterday paraded a dismissed police officer, Francis William, arrested for impersonation, stealing and vandalising of electricity transformer among armed robbery and kidnap suspects arrested at various operational points in the state.

Parading the suspects, on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, the Command PPRO, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said the suspects were arrested, and various exhibits including firearms of different specifications, vehicles, railway sleepers and illicit drugs were recovered.

“Also, some kidnap victims and trafficked children were safely rescued. The cases have been duly presented before the courts.” According to the CP, the police “apprehended a dismissed police officer while attempting to steal an electricity transformer owned by Aba Power Company at National High School Port- Harcourt Road Aba.

The suspect was found dressed in police camouflage attire, wearing a fez cap, and in possession of a fake police warrant card.

Read Previous

Akwa Ibom: Pastor, Brother Sentenced to Death for Murder
Read Next

Insecurity: Reps Tackle Harassment of Commuters in S’East