Dismiss Tegbe’s Frivolous Case With Substantial Cost, Alli Tells Tribunal

Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has urged the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, to dismiss with substantial cost the petition filed against him by Chief Joseph Tegbe of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its party.

The prayer was contained in the joint final written address of Alli and APC, adopted by his counsel before the tribunal. Alli, APC and INEC were the first, second and third respondents respectively in the petition filed by Tegbe and PDP. His counsel includes Mr Yusuf Alli, SAN; Mr Kolawole Eleja, SAN; Mr Kazeem Gbadamosi, SAN; Mr Adeboye Sobanjo, Mr Lawal Saliu, Prof. Yahya Hambali, Mr Wahab Ismail and Dr R.O. Abdulkadir.

Tegbe, the PDP Senatorial Candidate for Oyo South in the February 25 National Assembly election had dragged Alli, APC and Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to the tribunal, alleging electoral malpractices and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022, citing over-voting in some polling units, and calling for cancellation and rerun of the election in the 45 polling units.

But Alli in the joint address, said the petitioner had failed to establish that he did not score the majority of votes cast at the election, describing Tegbe’s action as mere academic exercise.

He said that the petitioners also failed to prove over-voting in the polling units alleged and failed to demonstrate that the alleged over-voting inured him, as well as, the APC.

The lawmaker having called only one witness, said that there was no duty on them to call witnesses to disprove what has not been proven. He added that the petitioner ought to have concentrated on the duty imposed on them by law by discharging the burden of proof which they have failed to do.

“We cannot be dragged into dissipating energy to disprove a petition that has not been proved. The petitioners’ witness clearly fell below the standard expected to sustain the reliefs sought in this petition having cross-examined the witnesses of the petitioners.

“The respondents have extracted sufficient evidence which nailed the coffin of the petition of the petitioners which in law was dead on arrival. The appellant/petitioner failed to prove its case to be entitled to the reliefs sought by it. We, therefore, urge your Lordships to disregard the argument of the Petitioners and dismiss the Petition with substantial cost,” he said.